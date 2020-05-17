The Ministry of Energy (Sener) managed to get its Electricity System Reliability Policy to take effect when it was published today in the evening broadcast of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). Read: Base Bank Alert: It will be a lost six-year term for the Mexican economy

The new Policy of Reliability, Security, Continuity and Quality in the National Electric System (SEN) stops all private investments in electricity generation, which will give priority to fossil fuel power plants.

The agreement had been rejected on May 12 for publication in the DOF because it did not have a regulatory impact analysis by the Regulatory Improvement Commission (Conamer).

Just this Friday, at noon, the Sener agreement was published on the Conamer website, but the exemption from the Regulatory Impact Statement (MIR) was requested, which implied not going through the analysis and limiting those involved in the sector to comment on it in order to go directly to the DOF.

After the publication of Sener’s new policy, it was reviewed on the Conamer website if the MIR exemption had already been issued, but it was not found, it even appears to be determined the date of publication in the DOF.

So far, the agreement has received 27 comments, including Julio Valle, deputy director of the Mexican Wind Energy Association (Amdee), who noted that the instrument goes beyond public policy, as it goes against various current laws and regulations.

Likewise, he explained that it will affect renewable projects in operation, testing and construction, with an impact on investments of more than 25 billion dollars and 78 thousand jobs.

A few hours ago, the resignation of the head of Conamer, César Hernández, who headed the organization since December 1, 2018, was announced.