A draft public policy revealed that the Ministry of Energy intends to increase its control over the entry into operation and general operation of power generation plants with renewable technologies. The move would have a greater impact than the deal Cenace published last week, although its entry into force is not guaranteed.

“Sener is seeking to have a more aggressive role and to be a central planner of the electrical system (…) but there is already an entity with partial independence. Sener did not have to go into defining the specific criteria ”, explained René Narváez, Electric Market Specialist.

Narváez pointed out that the agreement that the National Center for Energy Control published last week covers only a part of the elements contained in Sener’s policy proposal, and that the remaining issues are more sensitive and of greater impact, since they have no limitations. temporary and has a greater chance of weakening energy reform.

The draft would have no reason to exist, analysts explained, because a reliability policy already existed that did not need to be replaced or rethought only due to current market conditions.

The change could obey the ideology of “if it is not done from above with a single document where I control absolutely everything, then it does not work,” said Narváez, who also stressed that there are several documents that make up the scaffolding to guarantee the electricity supply.

The proposal is also in line with the request form from the Federal Electricity Commission that was made public at the end of last year, said Julio Valle, a spokesman for the Mexican Wind Energy Association and the Mexican Solar Energy Association.

“The leaked documents allow us to reiterate the intentions that the CFE has been requesting from the government to change and adapt the framework so as to reduce competition and discriminate against renewable technologies,” Valle said.

The spokesperson also revealed that both associations have been working for days to guarantee that the assets in which the private initiative has invested will not have a kind of “expropriation of their value”, and recalled that these types of actions are prohibited by treaties commercials of which Mexico is part.

Santiago Arroyo, a lawyer specialized in the energy sector, confirmed that international legal action is an option for those affected by these potential changes. In addition, he said that there are elements within the document that are not Sener’s competence.

“In the event that the Sener and the DOF publish and enforce these policies, the same constitution gives those involved the opportunity to defend ourselves. The defense mechanism would be an indirect protection, “explained Arroyo.

Various media have reported that the secretariat would have tried to publish the proposal in the Official Gazette of the Federation, but that the Ministry of the Interior would have rejected the proposal because the text had not passed through the National Commission for Regulatory Improvement.

This delay in its publication would give more time to the entities involved to plan a legal defense as the basis for an amparo, Arroyo explained, since any protest must be heard at most 15 days after the official publication of a proposal.

The obstacles that Sener would have faced to publish his proposal in the DOF, and the willingness of private initiative to fight against the changes, do not predict a positive end to the text. “It was exceeding in every way,” said Narvaez.