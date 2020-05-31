More layoffs in industry reported to workers in black week of closings Nissan and Alcoa. This newspaper was informed last Friday that the Basque engineering company, which employs 1,000 people in Spain and 2,800 worldwide, had sent an email to its workers to inform them of the start of an Employment Regulation File ( ERE).

After communicating this fact to official sources of the company, the company replied to OKDIARIO that it was not going to communicate the collective dismissal at the moment, before which this newspaper decided to wait to publish until it had more information. But despite this, this Sunday it has sent a statement saying that it is initiating a collective dismissal that it attributes “to economic and productive causes” in its three centers in Las Arenas (Vizcaya), Tres Cantos (Madrid) and Cerdanyola (Barcelona). In 2018, latest available data, Sener’s ebitda increased by 22.5%.

According to sources familiar with the situation, on Friday morning the workers were informed that it is not yet known how many people the collective dismissal will affect and that the number of people who want to be fired is not known to the section chiefs.

Without union representation

It so happens that there is no union representation in the company, so the company has given the workers a period of 15 days to form the tables. The confusion in team members is total due to not knowing how to carry out the procedure.

This ERE affects all the units and companies of the group in Spain.

IN the statement, the head of human resources Mikel Zahíno García acknowledges that “since none of the work centers have legal workers’ representatives, you can choose to attribute your representation to a commission of a maximum of three members for each affected work center. Composed of workers from each of the centers and democratically elected by them ».

Another option, they say, is to give representation to a committee of components designated by the most representative unions in the engineering sector, which are in this case UGT and Workers Commissions.

The consultation period will begin once the commission has been established.

Sener has contracts with defense, aerospace, infrastructure construction, solar plants, oil and gas facilities nationally and internationally.