Senegalese side Sabaly arrives in Seville to sign for Betis

The international defender for Senegal Youssouf Sabaly, whose contract with the French Girondins de Bordeaux expires on June 30, arrived in Seville this Monday to formalize his signing for the next three seasons with Real Betis, which he plans to present this week once the documents are signed, sources from the negotiation reported.

Sabaly, 28, a youth international with France, his native country, underwent a comprehensive medical examination last week in Barcelona, ​​as Betis wanted to make sure he had no sequelae from the serious left knee injury he suffered in August 2019.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players ending contract in 2021

16 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

Data updated on June 3, 2021

15 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

14 Romain Saïss – Wolverhampton – Market value: € 10m

13 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 10 M

12 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

11 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

10 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

9 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 million

8 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

7 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

6 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

5 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 30 M

4 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35 M

3 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

The satisfactory examination is reinforced by the fact that the right-hander has played 33 official matches with Girondins and has attended several calls from the Senegalese team in the season that has just ended.

The signing of Youssouf Sabaly will be the third for Real Betis

The signing of Youssouf Sabaly is the third that Betis has completed in the summer market, which had previously been reinforced with the Portuguese goalkeeper of Granada Rui Silva and with the left-back of Barcelona Juan Miranda, who played on loan last season in the Betic table.

