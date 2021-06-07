Senegalese Sabaly will be presented on Tuesday as a new Betis player

06/07/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

The international defender for Senegal Youssouf Sabaly, who last season played for the French Girondins de Bordeaux, will be presented on Tuesday as a new Betis player for the next three seasons.

Sabaly, 28, a youth international with France, his native country, underwent a comprehensive medical examination last week in Barcelona, ​​as Betis wanted to make sure he had no sequelae from the serious left knee injury he suffered in August 2019.

The player, who He arrived in Seville this Monday to sign his new contract, will be presented on Tuesday (1:00 p.m.) in the press room of the Benito Villamarín stadium, where he will be accompanied by the president of the club, Ángel Haro, and by the general sports director, Antonio Cordón, Betis reported, who also highlighted that this appearance may be covered by the media in person.