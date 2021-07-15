Senegal records record of covid infections, third wave hits Africa

Senegal registered this Wednesday a record number of covid infections, in the middle of a “blazing” increase of cases in Africa, said President Macky Sall, without announcing new sanitary restrictions a few days before the Muslim holiday of Aíd.

The Ministry of Health specified that 2 thousand 854 tests performed, 733 were positive, a rate of more than 25%, and half of the cases occurred in the Dakar region.

In the last week, 3,160 new cases, with which the total number of infections rose to 47,596 with 1,203 deaths, in a country with a population of 16 million inhabitants.

The Senegalese ruler, in a council of ministers, “insisted on the imperative of respecting sanitary measures, wearing a mask, limiting crowds and displacements in the face of the explosive multiplication” of infections in Africa and around the world, according to a statement from the presidency .

However, Sall did not call for the reinstatement of the curfew or the prohibition of movement between regions or congregations.

Such restrictions, applied for two waves previous infections, were lifted in March after strong protests.

The national union of doctors he called on Tuesday “to ban all religious, cultural and political congregations,” to curb contagion as the Aíd festival approaches.

Sall responded with a call for the “mobilization of all health personnel” and a demand for religious leaders to participate in “raising awareness of the population,” according to the statement.

The president spoke out for speeding up the vaccination campaign, despite the fact that many health centers face hardships and a large part of the population refuses to apply the drug.

The feast of Aíd al Adha, known in West Africa like “tabaski”, it is for many Senegalese the occasion to travel around the country, usually by bus or jeepney.

The rapid increase in COVID-19 infections in Senegal is part of a general outbreak in Africa, and according to the World Health Organization, “the worst is yet to come.”

emb