The category asks fans to submit videos cheering on their idols

F1 will include fan reactions during broadcasts

Formula 1 has created the ‘Fan cam’ initiative to include fans in some way at the Grand Prix behind closed doors. The category asks fans to submit videos encouraging their favorite drivers and teams to include in broadcasts throughout the season.

The Great Circus wants to give fans the opportunity to take part in the Grand Prix held behind closed doors by covid-19. So ask fans to send in a short video encouraging their favorite driver or team.

“Smile like Ricciardo, everyone will see you, how much noise can you make?” Encourages F1 while presenting this initiative.

This idea is open to everyone over the age of 18. They must record a video of between five and eight seconds in which they celebrate a movement of their favorite pilot or team or simply encourage them. Videos must be sent on the following website:

Upload your video here!

The only requirement to accept the material, apart from the fact that the submitter is 18 years old, is that the content is original and not from another user. The category encourages wearing flags, dressing up in team colors, posters, and being expressive to show support.

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Quality:

Change your phone settings to record at the highest quality. On iPhone go to settings, camera, record video and select 4K at 60 fps. If you don’t have this option, select 1080p HD at 60fps. On Android go to Camera Application, settings and video size and select the highest quality, UHD or 4K.

2. Always record with the phone horizontal.

3. Remember that the video must be a maximum of eight seconds, so if the recording is very long, do not hesitate to cut it!

