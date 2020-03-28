This new messaging tool will provide the latest news and information about the pandemic, including details on symptoms and how citizens can protect themselves.

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Spanish version of the messaging service with WhatsApp and Facebook to inform people about the incidence data of the new coronavirus.

To use this service, the word “hello” must be sent to +41 22 501 76 90 to start the conversation and open a menu of options that will help answer questions about the COVID-19.

The WHO wants this messaging service to reach two billion people around the world.

It will also provide the latest status reports and real-time numbers to help governments make decisions.

The WHO developed this messaging service in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn machine learning technology, being launched in its English version on March 20, 2020.

One of the options in who’s whatsapp It allows to deny different rumors that run like wildfire in the messaging service and other platforms. Here is reproduced what is exposed there:

* Tips for the population about rumors about coronavirus *

There is a lot of false information. These are the facts.

Coronavirus can infect people of all ages, although older people and those with some diseases (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease) have been found to be more likely to become seriously ill when they become infected.

️ Cold and snow CANNOT kill the coronavirus.

️ COVID-19 virus MAY be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

Nuevo The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

There is NO evidence that a dog, cat, or any other pet can transmit COVID-19.

Bathing in hot water does not prevent coronavirus infection.

Hand dryers do not kill COVID-19.

🟣 Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to sterilize and may cause skin irritation.

Spraying the entire body with alcohol or chlorine does not kill viruses that have already entered the body.

Pneumonia vaccines, such as pneumococcal and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, do not protect against the new coronavirus.

There is no evidence that rinsing the nose with saline prevents the coronavirus infection.

🧄 Garlic is a healthy food, but there is no evidence that eating it protects against the virus.

Antibiotics are effective against bacteria, but not against viruses.

🧪 At the moment, no specific medication is recommended to prevent or treat infection with the new coronavirus.

(With information from Notimex)