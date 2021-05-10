Send money by WhatsApp with the latest from Bizum and BBVA

Bizum, the payment platform that is sweeping Spain, is the main axis of a new feature that will make your life much easier. Now, through BBVA Cashup, you can send money directly from WhatsApp or Telegram from your iPhone or Android, that is, without leaving the messaging application.

This is a function that can be very useful, for example, to divide expenses among friends. Thanks to Bizum’s integration with BBVA Cashup, the transaction is completed instantly. You only need the recipient’s phone number and you don’t have to ask for the IBAN number.

From the bank they claim that it is as easy as “send an emoji” by Whatsapp. This is precisely because BBVA Cashup is a keyboard that is installed on your mobile and it allows you to send payments through Bizum, at any time.

Send money from WhatsApp or any application with BBVA and Bizum

To send money through WhatsApp or other apps, you must configure the new function in the BBVA application. To do this, make sure you have the last version installed and enter it. Tap on the drop-down menu, choose Do an operation and select Bizum (You must be registered). The last step is to enable the keypad on your phone system.

If you have an iPhone, go to Setting, Then in general and finally in Keyboards. On Add Look for the new keyboard and order, according to your preference, the priority in which you want it to be available.

You can also send money from WhatsApp or other apps from your phone Android. To do this, enter the menu Settings and choose Input language and text. Go into Virtual keyboard and finally in Manage keyboards. There, select the new keyboard with the check on the left.

Now that you have BBVA Cashup configured on your phone, you just have to press on the keyboard change button and select the BBVA Cashup to send money easily.

Choose one of the contacts from your phone or from the BBVA phonebook. Indicate the amount to be transferred and, as usual in this type of transfer, validate the operation with your access code. The money will be sent instantly through WhatsApp, Telegram or any other messaging application.

Read this too …