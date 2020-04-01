Instagram is a social platform mainly focused on its use on mobile devices, for this reason, most of the tutorials we carry out on the net are focused on making them possible with your smartphone. For example, after the disappearance of likes, we explained how you could continue seeing the “likes” and the people who had given other publications likes.

The main interest of your mobile app does not mean that we put aside the use of Instagram from the PC. Although the options for using the social network on your computer are not as complete as the mobile application, they do allow you to enjoy the most important functions. One of them is the sending direct messages, something you can do from your computer using two different but very simple methods.

Send Instagram direct messages from PC: 2 ways to do it

To see from your computer the private messages you have received on Instagram and reply to them, you can choose between two methods that we will explain in detail. The first of these is the official Instagram app for Windows and the second is IG: dm, an external program created specifically to manage direct Instagram messages. Go for it!

Send direct messages from Instagram with the official app

Windows 10 allows you to download the official Instagram application to your computer, so you can enjoy the social network without using your smartphone. For this you have to enter the Microsoft Store, the app store for Windows, and search Instagram. When you have found the application, click on “Get” for the installation to begin.

When the process ends and you already have Instagram on your computer, open the app and enter your data to log in. You will see that the interface is similar to the web version, but there is an important difference: in the button bar in the upper right corner there is one more, represented by a kind of paper airplane. This button complies the same function as in the mobile app: give you access to the direct messages section.

Therefore, you just have to click on that button on the paper plane to see the direct messages page. On the left side you will see the list of contacts with whom you have had the latest conversations on Instagram. Click on one of them and the chat view will open on the right side from the screen.

To send direct messages click on the text field that appears below the conversation, enter the message and click Send. And that’s it, thanks to the official Instagram application for Windows 10, viewing and sending direct messages is easy and fast, as you can see.

Send Instagram direct messages with IG.dm

As we mentioned earlier, you can also view and send direct Instagram messages with an external program. His name is IG: dm and you can download it from its official website, it is free. It is a program that Dedicated exclusively to giving access to private messages of the platform from the PC, so you will not be able to see the feed or the Stories.

After the IG: dm download and installation process, enter your username and password to access the main screen of the program. Just like in the official app, the left part of the screen shows you the contact list with whom you have had a conversation via direct message.

Click on one of those contacts so that chat opens on the right side of the screen, thus being able to see all the messages that you have exchanged. To send a new one, type the message in the lower text field and press the Enter key. Too you can add emojis or images to the conversation using the two buttons on the right.

In summary, IG: dm is a free program that allows you to manage your direct Instagram messages, making it a great option for those computers that do not support the official application for Windows. In this way, you can combine the use of the web version of Instagram (which does not have the direct messages section) with that of IG: dm.

