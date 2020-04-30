When sending large files, many have to pause to examine their alternatives, since the heavier the data you want to transfer, the more your usual alternatives shrink like email or instant messaging.

This is where something like WebWormHole comes in, a tool that basically serves “create an ephemeral tunnel between one computer and another to transfer files“The advantages of something like WebWormHole are several:

Encryption, direct, fast, unlimited, free and from the browser

Usually the messaging or email services have limits that allow us to send most basic things without problems, such as photos, documents or audio, but when we start talking about heavy files of several gigabytes, we have to look for other options.

Some very famous ones like WeTransfer give us free limits of 2 GB, or Firefox Send itself serves files up to 1 GB. In those two cases we have to depend on a server from those companies, whereas with WebWormHole we don’t.

The tool is inspired by another called Magic Wormhole, but the difference is that this version use WebRTC, the technology that allows real-time communication on the web without the need for third-party plugins.

All modern browsers support WebRTC, so from Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and others, you can use this tool to transfer files. Further, WebRTC integrates encryption by default to secure your communications.

The process is also extremely simple. Just go to webwormhole.io and generate a code and link to share files with someone else. From the browser on another computer that person can use the code or use the link to basically get to the other side of the tunnel.

The transfer speed depends largely on your upload and download speed, but being direct without having to go through an intermediary server, files are transferred quickly. Multiple ups and downs can be done on each side simultaneously, and the tunnel is closed immediately once you close the browser tab.

More information | GitHub – Track | Mixx.io