Senators push for $ 500 million to help children and other immigrants

Dozens of Democratic senators are lobbying two Senate panels to allocate $ 500 million to the legal aid of migrant children and adult non-citizens without legal representation, including those detained at the border.

In letters addressed to the subcommittees on Appropriations for Commerce, Justice and Science and the Appropriations for Labor, Health and Human Services and Education (HELP), it is requested to allocate $ 200 million dollars for the unaccompanied children have an assigned attorney, and $ 300 million of funds for victims of violence for migrants detained at the border and have no legal representation.

Senator Kirsten gilliabrand (New York), who has advocated for migrant families, leads the signing of both petitions –according to letters provided to this newspaper–, where it is justified that different studies highlight the importance of legal advice before the courts, which not only benefits the person before a judge, but to depressurize the courts, which currently have 1.3 million lagging cases.

“As unaccompanied children continue to seek potentially vital protection in the United States, it has never been more important that they have attorneys who respect due process and ensure efficiency in their immigration procedures.”, indicates the letter signed by 21 senators, including Dianne Feinstein (California), president of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and Legality.

The petition is to the Democratic Senator Patty murray (Washington), chair of the Subcommittee on Appropriations for Labor, Health and Human Services and Education, and the Republican Roy blunt (Missouri), a senior member of that panel.

“We respectfully request that you provide no less than $ 300 million in funding for legal services for unaccompanied children through the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).”, indicates the letter.

As well as the resources for legal support for migrant children, the senators point out that it is the best time to consider another $ 200 million dollars in the budget of the Department of Justice, on which the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) depends. same that controls the immigration courts.

“We respectfully request that you provide no less than $ 200 million for legal services… to provide legal representation to vulnerable populations, including victims of abuse, torture or violence, or a person whose income is at or below 200 percent of the poverty line. “says the petition. “The funding would also be used to ensure access to an attorney for non-citizens who are or have been detained in immigration detention centers and border facilities.”

That letter is addressed to the Democrat Jeanne shaeen (New Hampshire), chair of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations subcommittee, and the Republican Jerry moran (Kansas), a senior member of the same panel.

The petitioning senators, among whom are also Alex Padilla (California), Bernie sanders (Vermont), Cory Booker (New Jersey) and Ed markey (Massachusetts), insist that access to a lawyer is essential in immigration processes.

“People who appear in immigration court must pay for an attorney or go unrepresented, often in a language they don’t understand while navigating complex rules and regulations.”they warn.

They add that in recent years only 30 percent of immigrants who attend an appointment in immigration court have legal representation.

The delay in immigration courts tripled during the president’s government Donald trump and currently exceeds 1.3 million files.

The senators’ petition joins the $ 75 million that a group of Democratic representatives requested some days ago.