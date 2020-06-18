A group of Republican senators said that Cuban medical missions are being used by the government of that country to fill their coffers

A group of republican senators in United States presented this Wednesday a bill to punish countries that hire medical missions of Cuba when considering them accomplices of the human trafficking.

The goal of the senators -Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, the latter two with Cuban parents– is to stop income that Cuba receives of its medical missions, which according to lawmakers is about $ 7 billion annually.

The bill, called “Stop the Profits of the Cuban Regime“Urges the State Department to identify the receiving nations of medical missions as a factor to consider when writing the report on human trafficking in the world.

The legislators indicated that the countries that host Cuban doctors will be exempt from the sanctions as long as they directly deposit the salaries to the professionals, make the contracts public and do not make additional payments to Cuba for their work.

These medical missions seem like gestures in good faith, but are actually used by Raul Castro and Miguel Díaz-Canel to fill the chests that finance the oppression of the Cuban people. This bill will clarify who are its international accomplicesSenator Ted Cruz said.

For his part, Rick Scott said that Cuba “now uses the coronavirus pandemic to get benefits at the expense of these doctors “and considered that” any country that requests medical assistance from Cuba is supporting human trafficking“

With the pandemic, Cuba has sent new medical missions to countries like Italy or Andorraas well as many in Latin America and the caribbean, how Jamaica or Honduras.

Medical missions consist of sending health professionals to countries that request it from the Cuban government.

These requests come in the event of a crisis, as with the pandemic, but they are usually made nations that need more doctors of those who have, who want to reinforce medical specialties specific or who need to cover health care in remote or risky areas where local doctors do not want to go.

In some cases – especially humanitarian catastrophes – they are solidarity initiatives the cost of which is assumed by Cuba, but most of the missions fall into the export category of professional services.

Currently, there are some 28,000 Cuban doctors in 59 countries, of which 37 have cases of COVID-19. Over the years, more than 400,000 professionals have carried out missions in 164 countries in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia.

