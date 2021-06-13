Senators in the United States introduce a bill to combat violence against women in Central America

A group of US senators presented Friday a bill which funds programs to combat violence against women and children in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The project, called the Law for the Protection of Women and Children of Central America, seeks to authorize 15 million dollars annually between 2022 and 2023 for this purpose, which will be administered by the Department of State and the United States Agency for Development ( USAID).

The proposal contemplates funds to increase access to support services for women and children survivors of domestic violence and to strengthen the judicial systems in the three countries: “including the police, the prosecution and court personnel.”

“The United States is supporting the strengthening of these institutions by providing assistance, protection, and empowering families with clear goals to protect survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, abuse and neglect,” said Florida Senator Marco Rubio, one of the legislators promoting the project, in a statement.

Sexist violence is a serious problem in the countries of the so-called Northern Triangle: in El Salvador, a woman was murdered every 24 hours in 2018 and Honduras registered the highest rate of femicides in all of Latin America in 2019, according to data from the think tank Atlantic Council.

Vice President Kamala Harris, during her visit to Mexico and Guatemala, announced a series of cooperation commitments with the region on economic, security and migration issues. Between 57 million dollars for governments and institutions that host refugees in Mexico and Central America.