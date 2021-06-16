Senators in Chile pause royalty debate to listen to actors

(Bloomberg) – A controversial tax on mining windfalls will be debated for at least a month in Chile’s Senate, during which time legislators will hear from companies and unions about the potential impact on companies. mining companies that produce more than a quarter of the world’s copper.

The Senate Mining and Energy Commission will hold weekly hearings on the mining royalty project until mid-July, according to a session held on Wednesday. The commission has received requests from executives from BHP Group, Antofagasta Plc and Teck Resources Ltd, among others, to present their respective positions on the matter.

An in-depth discussion on the implications of a bill that would impose tax brackets based on the price of copper would provide some relief for the industry. The version approved in the Chamber of Deputies would raise the total tax burden well above other large jurisdictions, potentially threatening future investments needed to help meet a supply deficit in the transition from fossil fuels.

The ruling center-right coalition opposes the bill, arguing that in the current context of high prices a progressive income tax should be allowed to operate. Copper futures have soared 69% in the last year thanks to the recovery of the economies.

Earlier this month, Mining and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Jobet called for a broad debate on what the top copper-producing country wants to get out of mining, rather than rushing to vote on a proposal for a new tax system.

The fact that most large miners have tax invariable contracts until 2023 means that there is no need to rush technical analysis and that there are better ways to raise funds for social spending, the minister said at the time.

Read more

Still, negotiating a less onerous tax reform for mining will not be easy, given mounting pressure to address inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic. This challenge has been accentuated by the crushing defeat of the traditional political class in the elections to choose the members of a convention charged with drafting a new Constitution.

The royalty bill will have to go through the full Senate and, if changes are made, go back to the Chamber of Deputies.

Original Note: In Top Copper Nation, Senators Pause to Ponder Tax Impacts (1)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP