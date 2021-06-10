Senators from both US parties say they have a framework agreement on infrastructure

By David Morgan and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON, Jun 10 (.) – A bipartisan group of 10 US senators said Thursday they had reached an agreement on a framework for a proposed infrastructure law, which would not include any tax hikes.

In a statement, the group of five Republicans and five Democrats said they were discussing their approach with their colleagues and with the Biden White House, and that they were optimistic about gaining broad support.

“Our group … has worked in good faith and has reached bipartisan agreement on a realistic and compromising framework to modernize our nation’s energy infrastructure and technologies,” the statement said.

“This investment would be paid in full and would not include tax increases,” he added.

The statement did not give details of the deal. But a source familiar with the deal said it would cost $ 974 billion over five years and $ 1.2 trillion over eight years and includes $ 579 billion in new spending.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had said Thursday that he was open to considering a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but wanted to see it in writing, adding that he could also push for a follow-up measure that only had the support of your party.

Pressure from President Joe Biden for Congress to pass a comprehensive $ 1.7 trillion package to renovate roads and bridges and address other issues suffered a setback https://www…com/world/us/biden -ambitions-infrastructure-voting-guns-hit-washington-buzz-saw-2021-06-09 this week when Biden, a Democrat, rejected a proposal from Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

The situation left room for the group of 10 moderate senators from the two parties to come up with a new idea designed to generate enough support to pass the 100-seat Senate with the 60 votes needed for most bills.

