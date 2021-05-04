Senators ask Biden to put pressure on President Bukele

Senator Robert Menéndez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his colleague, also Democrat Patrick Leahy, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, urged the administration of President Joe Biden to use their power to coordinate with multilateral organizations and demonstrate to the Salvadoran government that financial support is subject to respect for democratic institutions.

The reactions of the US legislators who lead the instances where international and budget affairs are aired, thus react to what they consider an “autocratic ambush” on the part of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele and the Legislative Assembly against the fundamental principle of respect for the separation of powers.

“We urge the Biden administration to commit to coordinating with the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions to make clear that the financial support of the United States for the Bukele government must depend on respect for democracy, judicial independence and the rule of law in the country ”, reads the joint communiqué of the senators issued at the end of the day on Monday.

The reactions of the United States government apparatus have emerged gradually since Sunday, after in the session of installation of the new Salvadoran Legislative Assembly – with a large official majority – the plenary session dismissed the titular magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, and later to the Attorney General of the Republic.

Acts considered outside due process and inter-American standards for the removal of justice operators, as condemned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which has installed an observatory in the Central American country to monitor the situation regarding fundamental rights.

The reactions against the Salvadoran government have had a cascading effect from organizations and democratic countries in different latitudes that ask to reverse such actions and restore the rule of law.

Senators Menéndez and Leahy also call on Salvadoran deputies to immediately revoke “this abuse of undemocratic power in order to avoid any weakening of our bilateral relations during this time of such consequence for the region.”

The lawmakers note that the United States is working to strengthen the work to address the fight against violence, poverty and other factors that drive forced migration from the Northern Triangle of Central America to the northern power.

And to direct these actions, which supposes an endowment of 4,000 million dollars to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, it becomes imperative to work to “sustain democratic governance and avoid even more instability in the region. A totally independent judicial system is indispensable for this effort ”, remember the federal legislators.

The senators also point out that the actions clearly violate the spirit of the Inter-American Democratic Charter governed by the Organization of American States, OAS, a body that reacted on Sunday through its Secretary General Luis Almagro, who called on the country to get back on track to the democratic path.

Statement from the General Secretariat of the @OEA_oficial on the situation in El Salvador: https: //t.co/yXh0WQwzZq pic.twitter.com/umQVPgMhPO – Luis Almagro (@ Almagro_OEA2015) May 2, 2021

Salvadoran judges ask for international support

From El Salvador, the judges’ association has considered “a blow to the system of separation of powers” ​​and that the actions taken will entail serious consequences for the country, and they call on the international community and human rights organizations to “take all actions necessary that International Law allows to reverse the situation ”, according to local media.

There are also complaints that after the successive resignations of the incumbent officials -after the illegal dismissal-, which have taken effect because there is a campaign of harassment from the central government with police patrols installed outside the homes of the judges under “threats of capture and prosecution made known on the social networks related to the Executive Branch ”, the Salvadoran judges point out in their part made public on Monday afternoon.

Since the government of Nayib Bukele there has been no willingness to reverse the “undemocratic” actions pointed out by national and international observers.

Rather, the Salvadoran president has added fuel to the fire with his statements through the social networks from where he issues orders, and has said that he is very proud of the actions taken by his legislative caucus and says that the country has a great future with their deputies.

With information from Voice of America