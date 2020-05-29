Businessmen and senators discussed the construction of adaptations that allow the application of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC)

The Special Monitoring Commission to the Treaty between Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC) of Senate of the Republic held a remote working meeting with representatives of the industrial cameras, commerce and services, as well as the Mexican Accreditation Entity (EMA), in order to build the adaptations that allow the application of the trade agreement.

In the framework of the meeting, the participants exchanged concerns and proposals about the initiative of Quality Infrastructure Law to be discussed at United Commissions of Finance and Public Credit and Legislative Studies, Second, of the Senate of the Republic.

In this dialogue they participated Bosco de la Vega Valladolid, President of the National Agricultural Council (CNA); José Manuel López Campos, President of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur); Nathan Poplawsky Berry, President of the National Chamber of Commerce of Mexico City (Canaco CDMX); Eugenio Salinas, Coordinator of the Together Room.

In addition, Jesús Cabrera Gómez, president of the Mexican Accreditation Entity, and Francisco Reed, vice president of Standards of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (Concamin). Fourteen senators and senators from six benches participated in the Senate.

The president of the Special Commission, Claudia Ruiz MassieuHe stressed that the commission intends to be a space for dialogue on the various matters that must be analyzed by the Senate of the Republic as part of the legislative adjustments necessary to fulfill the commitments made under the new trade agreement.

The representatives of the industrial and service chambers celebrated the space granted by the Special Commission to present their observations and affirmed their willingness to work with the legislators to consolidate a law that benefits the industry development, provide confidence to citizens and promote the equitable insertion of Mexico in international trade.

The senators and senators considered that it is a good time to analyze and study the approaches presented by the representation of the private sector, so they offered to keep the doors open to build agreements that allow taking advantage of all the opportunities offered by the entry into force of the T- MEC for the benefit of Mexico.

With information from Notimex