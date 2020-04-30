BRASILIA – The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) wants the aid project to states and municipalities to include the end of makeup in the personnel accounts of regional governments.

He presented an amendment (suggested change) to the basic text presented on Thursday, 30, by the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), which, in practice, works as a “lock” for future salary readjustments of the public sector, even after the freeze planned for 18 months in the project. This is because the idea is to force states and municipalities to adjust their accounting to record higher personnel expenses.

The makeup of spending in the states is sensitive because it has opened space for governors to grant adjustments to civil servants on the eve of the electoral period and contributed to the worsening of finances. Its reversal has always been a precondition for state governments to be able to access the federal government’s debt relief program for states. For this reason, the economic team is working to get the measure approved, since the project foresees an investment of R $ 60 billion to regional governments.

The amendment presented by the government leader and tailored to the economic area makes it clear that expenses with inactive employees (retirees and pensioners) must be counted as personnel expenses to comply with the limits of the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

In settlements with the State Audit Courts, States have, over the years, interpreted what could be computed as personnel expenses to stay below the LRF limit. Today, LRF foresees a maximum expenditure of 60% of Net Current Revenue (RCL) with personnel. With this make-up, many states ended up freeing themselves from LRF punishments, which allowed a wave of salary readjustments in recent years.

The National Treasury has been trying to harmonize the rule for years. In justifying the amendment, the leader says that the proposal seeks to solve conceptual problems of the LRF. Among these problems are the lack of a narrow definition of what are the expenses that can be deducted from personnel expenses and that allowed unrealistic calculations of this indicator.

On the revenue side, the amendment also adapts the concept of the Current Net Revenue to remove the revenues linked by the regional governments to the Own Social Security Regimes. This was also a makeup made to camouflage the real numbers.

Last year, the Minas Gerais State Court of Auditors (TCE-MG) approved the withdrawal of inactive expenses from the calculation of the LRF limit. With the decision, the Minas Gerais Court of Justice received a green light from the TCE-MG for more personnel expenses, although Minas is one of the most indebted states in the country.

.