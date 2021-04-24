Senator Scott proposed to President Biden to donate surplus vaccines from the US to Venezuelans

Read the letter below:

Dear Secretary Blinken:

The United States has made tremendous strides in the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to advance purchase agreements from the United States government and assistance in rapidly scaling manufacturing capacity for multiple COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca vaccines, the U.S. is estimated to It will have more than 300 vaccines. million additional doses of vaccines by the end of July.

We will not be successful in ending this pandemic until every American and everyone around the world who wants a vaccine can get it. Americans should be prioritized in vaccine distribution, but as you consider how to distribute the millions of leftover vaccines and the possibility of donating part of our vaccine supply to nations in need, I hope you will reflect on the current situation in Venezuela. Right now, Nicolás Maduro is only distributing vaccines to those who have sworn political allegiance to him and his socialist dictatorship. That means Venezuelans who support democracy and democratically elected President Juan Guaidó are denied the vaccine. This is just another tactic by Maduro to further oppress his people, who already suffer horribly under his regime.

Maduro’s actions are beyond pallor: they show how far he is willing to go to maintain his grip on power and that he is willing to allow Venezuelans to suffer from his own rise in political loyalty.

The United States must always fight for those who live under political oppression and are denied the right to live freely, and that is why I urge you to consider the plight of Venezuelans and those suffering from similar political and humanitarian crises. We see the light at the end of this tunnel, but it will take a coordinated global effort to achieve our goal.

Sincerely,

Rick scott