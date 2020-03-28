Samuel García became a trend on social networks lI want to reveal that he joined in marriage for the church with Mariana Rodríguez in full sanitary by coronavirus.

The senator of the Union Congress for Nuevo León published on his official Instagram account a photograph with Mariana Rodríguez, his now wife, dressed for a wedding and He assured that a couple of weeks ago they legalized their marriage commitment before a judge.

In addition, he wrote at the bottom of the photograph that the coronavirus health emergency that the Mexican Republic is undergoing forced them to postpone the wedding party and even cancel your honeymoon.

“But I admire your strength and height in overcoming the situation. The important thing is that we are already together, I love you”Wrote Samuel García with special dedication to Mariana, his now wife.

However, through social networks Filtered photographs of their religious wedding began to circulate, same where the church looks partially empty.

Samuel García recently went viral for his harsh demands on the Mexican government for allowing deputies and senators continue their work in person with everything and health emergency.

Such claims, according to users of social networks, completely contradict the ceremony that took place, even if it was with few invited people.

Hours later the now husbands they decided to break the silence and upload the official photographs from the religious union to their official Instagram profiles.

In the photos at least nine people can be seen gathered at the ceremony, not counting the priest who led the marriage union. Each couple present is considerably separated from the others.

Mariana He assured in his caption that it was a limited ceremony and there was no party, which they were forced to postpone until the coronavirus epidemic passes worldwide.

Samuel García, for his part, He assured that they did not invite anyone because “the country is not there to think about it and because love has nothing to do with it”. In addition, it reveals that they decided to join in marriage to face together the difficult challenge that is coming for Mexico.

Senator Samuel García became a trend in social networks for ensuring that the federal government, especially workers of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), they allegedly diagnosed as infected with influenza those patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

He also assured that the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador was responsible for leaving Mexico without medication, without vaccines and without security, reason why he questioned the way in which a more aggressive outbreak of coronavirus will be managed; however, he did not present evidence of everything that was reported at a press conference of the parliamentary group of Movimiento Ciudadano.