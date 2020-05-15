15 minutes. Senator Richard Burr resigned Thursday as the chairman of the Intelligence Committee of the United States’ Upper House because of an investigation against him and other lawmakers.

In a statement, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Burr’s decision and anticipated that it will take effect tomorrow.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to withdraw as chairman of the Intelligence Committee.”McConnell noted.

The official also indicated that they agreed that “would be the best” for that commission while the investigations are pending resolution.

Local media reported that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized Burr’s cell phone and searched his home in Washington DC for further evidence.

Burr, furthermore, considered that the investigation is a “distraction from the hard work of the committee” Intelligence.

Alleged crimes

The senators involved had access to “special reports from federal agencies” that contained serious warnings about the coronavirus.

Burr, a Republican senator from North Carolina, dumped shares worth between $ 600,000 and $ 1.62 million in February. This happened shortly before the Wall Street Stock Market went into free fall and hit its lowest since 1987.

In a statement issued on March 20, Burr defended his behavior by assuring that he relied “exclusively on public news” to guide your decision to sell shares.

Reactions

Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted on Twitter that Burr “He had private reports on the coronavirus weeks ago”.

“He knew how bad it would be. He told the truth to his wealthy donors, assuring the public that they were going to be fine. He then sold $ 1.6 million in stock before the collapse. You have to resign“added the congresswoman.

According to the press, the also Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, married to the president of the New York Stock Exchange, made several operations of sale of shares with an estimated value of between 1 and 2.5 million dollars.

For their part, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, senator from California, and Republican James Inhofe, who represents Oklahoma, also carried out massive sales of their stock assets before the abrupt turnaround in financial markets