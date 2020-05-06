The legislator explained that the measures implemented concern the times in which they were carried out and the level of prevention that is sought through such measures.

The senator of the Citizen Movement, Verónica Delgadillo, asked the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union to summon the heads of the Ministry of Health and the Undersecretariat of Prevention and Health Promotion, to unveil the details and progress on prevention and care measures and actions regarding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no doubt that in Mexico there is an exponential increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, so it is essential to analyze and review the measures that have been implemented in our country, and if possible compare them with cases of success in other countries ”, he indicated.

At one point of agreement, the legislator stated that the measures implemented are worrying, not because of the relevance that each one has, but because of the times in which they were implemented and the level of prevention that is sought through said measures.

“Given the serious impact of this new coronavirus in our country, it is essential to strengthen all the preventive, care and surveillance measures that can be implemented,” he said.

In the document he indicated that Currently the number of cases of people infected by the virus, could be many more because practically the number of tests applied in our country is low“In Mexico, only 0.4 tests are being applied for every thousand inhabitants, when the average for the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is 22 tests.”

He asserted that given the number of confirmed cases, Mexico cannot afford to believe that the health contingency will have a lesser impact than in other countries that have taken more forceful prevention measures.

“What Mexico must seek at all costs is to avoid reaching a collapse in the health sector and avoid the negative effects that will be seen in other sectorsIt should be mentioned that our country is not in the best conditions to cushion the severity of new pandemics, “he warned.

The senator pointed out that comparing the capacity that other countries have to deal with this type of emergency, Mexico is far below its OECD member peers, where infrastructure, equipment and people become insufficient.

Given this, Verónica Delgadillo considered it urgent to have a series of emergency preventive measures and an economic plan to mitigate the passage of the pandemic. (Ntx)