Senator Marco Gama will offer serenades on May 10 in support of mariachis

With the aim of supporting mariachi groups in the capital of San Luis Potosi, the senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Marco Antonio Gama Basarte, announced that he will offer serenades the next May 10 on the occasion of Mother’s Day, and assured that at all times the current sanitary measures will be respected.

“It is about doing an exercise in the Capital and Solitude of Graciano Sánchez, as in other countries, and bringing joy to potosinas moms to the door or balcony of their houses, taking care at all times of the healthy distance,” said the senator to the conclude the virtual meeting that he held with the groups of mariachi.

Mariachis manifest lack of work

José Antonio Charcas, Luis Antonio Zacarías and Benjamín Escamilla participated in this meeting as representatives of the mariachis, who explained the difficult situation their union is going through due to the lack of work caused at this time by the Covid-19 pandemic, thus such as the various steps that have been taken before the authorities to obtain official support that is pending.

As a result of the virtual meeting, Gama Basarte offered to support them to offer Serenades this May 10 to mothers of the Capital and Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, which will be carried out from the street, taking care of the healthy distance and with all current sanitary measures, “We want to bring a moment of joy in the midst of the chaotic situation facing our society,” reiterated the Senator.

Serenades will be given taking sanitary measures: Senator

Marco Gama explained that the selection of the mothers who are winners of a serenade will be carried out through a special dynamic that will be carried out through the Senator’s social networks, so the daughters or sons, husbands or relatives who wish to provide this special gift to your loved one, you must register to participate.

Through a statement it is highlighted that the serenades will be offered exclusively in front of the private homes of the winners, without entering them, taking care of the sanitary measures in force and in no case will they be carried out if a meeting or celebration.

