WASHINGTON – Senator Richard Burr resigned Thursday as chairman of the United States Upper House Intelligence Committee over an investigation against him and other lawmakers who allegedly sold large amounts of stock shares shortly before the collapse of financial markets by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Burr said he would leave the committee until the investigation was completed.

“I think it is a necessary step so that the committee can continue to work free of external distractions,” Burr said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell anticipated Burr’s resignation will take effect this Friday.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to withdraw as chairman of the Intelligence Committee,” said McConnell, who indicated that they agreed that “it would be best” for that commission while the investigations are pending resolution.

Local media reported that agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its centuries in English) seized the senator’s mobile phone on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the sale of shares.

According to CNBC, Burr told reporters on Thursday that the FBI visited his home in Washington, D.C., as part of that investigation, and asked to let it unfold.

Burr, who assured that he is cooperating “from the beginning”, considered that the investigation is a “distraction from the hard work of the committee” of Intelligence.

The sale of shares was first unveiled by ProPublica, an independent, non-profit investigative journalism organization, and, according to media reports, senators had access to special reports between late January and early February. from federal agencies that contained serious warnings about the coronavirus.

Burr, a Republican senator from North Carolina, ditched shares valued between $ 600,000 and $ 1.62 million in February, shortly before the Wall Street Stock Market went into free fall and hit record lows since 1987.

In a statement issued on March 20, Burr defended his behavior, assuring that he relied “exclusively on public news” to guide his decision to sell shares.

Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tweeted that Burr “had private reports on the coronavirus weeks ago.”

“He knew how bad it would be. He told his wealthy donors the truth, while assuring the public that they were going to be fine. He then sold $ 1.6 million in shares before the collapse. He has to resign,” said the congresswoman.

According to the press, also the Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, married to the president of the New York Stock Exchange, made several operations of sale of shares for an estimated value between $ 1 million and $ 2.5 million.

For their part, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, a senator from California, and Republican James Inhofe, who represents Oklahoma, also carried out massive sales of their stock assets before the abrupt downward turn in financial markets.

