Senator Joe Manchin becomes “headache” for Democrats by refusing to support voting rights law



Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

The senator Joe manchin (West Virginia) is considered the “most powerful” Democrat in the Senate, because he can tip the balance one way or the other on key decisions for his party’s agenda.

In fact, Manchin has already gotten his colleagues in trouble on other occasions, such as when the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was discussed and it conditioned various aspects, including eligibility for the stimulus check.

Now he says he will not vote for the major reform of the US electoral law, which is supported by the White House.

“Voting and electoral reform that is done in a partisan way will ensure that partisan divisions continue to deepen,” wrote Senator Manchin in the Charleston Gazette-Mail which is rightly titled “Why am I going to vote against the People’s Law? (The People Act)? ”.

The Democratic bill would restrict partisan manipulation of congressional districts, remove obstacles to voting and provide transparency in campaign finance, including asking states to offer 15 days of early voting and allow voting by absentee without excuse.

With this law, the Democrats seek to stop the state legislation of Republican governments that seek to restrict the vote, which would impact African-American and Latino communities, according to different reports.

Manchin believes that Republicans should join an electoral reform, not exclude them, because that would further divide the country, but does not establish a path of unity or how to stop the rules that block the right to vote.

“Today’s debate on how best to protect our right to vote and holding elections is not about finding common ground, but about seeking a partisan advantage.”, he claimed. “Whether it’s state laws that seek to unnecessarily restrict the vote or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking will not instill confidence in our democracy, it will destroy it.”

Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck schumer (New York) plans to vote on the law on June 21, but without Manchin’s support, Democrats will go nowhere.