Federal agents confiscated Senator Burr’s cell phone as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the stock transactions carried out by the legislator before the sharp market slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, a report by the media late Wednesday.

Burr has denied wrongdoing and said he relied solely on news reports to guide decisions on the sale of shares, amid reports that he and other senators sold shares after receiving information about the risks of the coronavirus crisis. .

Burr, the chairman of the Republican Intelligence Committee, released his phone to officers after they issued him a search warrant at his Washington home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official.

A separate law enforcement official told the LA Times that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also recently issued an order to iPhone maker Apple Inc to obtain information from Senator Burr’s cell phone from the iCloud account.

Law enforcement officers used the data received from the company as part of the evidence used to obtain the order for the senator’s phone, the report added.

The Justice Department, which oversees the FBI, declined to comment on the report. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

CNN reported in March that the Justice Department had begun investigating a series of stock transactions made by Burr before the market slowdown caused by the virus outbreak. The investigation was carried out in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission.