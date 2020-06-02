The Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday (02/06) the Fake News PL, a bill aimed at combating the spread of false news on social networks, at a time of growing concern about the circulation of incorrect information about the coronavirus pandemic and also involving attacks on political figures and ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

The proposal, however, faces opposition from groups that see a risk of reducing freedom of expression if it is approved. Among the critics are from supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to non-governmental organizations working in the area of ​​digital law. These organizations form part of the Rights in the Network Coalition and argue that another regulation proposal should be drawn up based on a more in-depth debate.

Sought by the BBC News Brasil report, large companies in the sector such as Facebook (also owner of Instagram and WhatsApp), Google (owner of YouTube) and Twitter also defended the need for a broader discussion on the topic.

Defender of the proposal, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said, through his Twitter account, that “the objective is to strengthen democracy by combating false information”.

“For this reason, stopping fake news is a service in favor of freedom, good information and truth. Those who spread fake news should be punished with the rigors of the law,” he said.

If the bill is approved by the senators, then it will be analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, where it also has the support of the President of the House, Rodrigo Maia.

Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), one of Bolsonaro’s main supporters in Congress, argued, also on Twitter, that “Brazilian law already has mechanisms to remove slander and defamation from social networks”. According to her, “the PL 2630/2020 will create true EXCEPTION COURTS on social networks, in which non-tendered ‘fact checkers’ will decide what ordinary citizens will be able to post”.

The president and his allies face accusations of using an articulated network to disseminate false news to attack political opponents that would be operated from inside the Planalto Palace by the so-called “Gabinete do Ódio”.

Last Wednesday, parliamentarians, businessmen and scholarship activists who would participate in this network were the target of a Federal Police operation authorized by the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, within the Fake News inquiry.

Bolsonaro and his allies deny the existence of the Office of Hate, claim to be victims of false news and claim that they are being censored by an investigation opened illegally by the president of the Supreme Court, Dias Toffoli. It is expected that the plenary of the Supreme Court will judge on June 10 an appeal that asks for the archiving of this investigation.

Text going to vote has not yet been closed

The Fake News PL was prepared by Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) in partnership with deputies Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) and Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES). They deny that the proposal provides for censorship since the PL does not determine the exclusion of any content from social networks.

However, due to criticism, they suggested on Monday (01/06) to remove some delicate points from the original project, such as the prediction that platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube should inform their users when certain content is classified as misinformation by independent checkers. The major controversy at this point is to transfer too much power to these verification platforms to determine what content should and should not be considered true.

Now, the proposal of these parliamentarians prioritizes the fight against the performance of automated (robots) and inauthentic accounts (with false identity, to deceive the public).

False news broadcasting in elections won by Bolsonaro is cleared in Congress

“Our focus is to get out of circulation the tools that are used criminally: fake accounts and illegal distribution and misinformation networks,” said Alessandro Vieira, at a news conference.

However, the three parliamentarians started to defend another controversial issue: to include in the PL that social network users are obliged to confirm their identification and location, “including by presenting a valid identity document” to the platforms, in order to curb the performance of unidentified robots and fake accounts.

The text that will be voted on will be closed by the PL rapporteur, Senator Angelo Coronel, and was not released in advance, which generated new criticism from opponents of the proposal.

“It is a super complex topic, which is under debate in the world, and we do not even know the text that will be voted on this Tuesday. It is not at all reasonable to speed up the vote on this project”, says Mariana Valente, Insper professor and director of InternetLab, one of the organizations that integrates the Rights Coalition in the Network.

For Valente, the requirement for a document is a breach of privacy of network users, which can compromise their freedom of expression. She points out that, through judicial decisions, it is already possible to discover the user’s IP (unique identification for each computer connected to a network) and, thus, identify who is behind the account, in the case of criminal investigations.

“The person communicating all the time revealing who he is has immense effects, not only for political communication, but for other expressions of personality,” says the professor.

“For example, homosexual people who live in a repressive environment may want to meet other people on the networks, exchange information, without being identified”, he reinforces.

Authors say proposal increases user protection

The PL authors argue that their proposal raises the protection of the user against the exclusion of content. They point out that social media platforms already delete or classify user content as fake, according to their own criteria, in processes with little transparency.

On March 30, for example, Facebook and Instagram deleted a video shared in Bolsonaro’s official accounts, in which the president promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat covid-19, although its effectiveness for this purpose has not been proven in scientific studies. .

“We removed content on Facebook and Instagram that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow misinformation that could cause real harm to people,” Facebook said in a note at the time.

A day earlier, Twitter deleted two messages published by Bolsonaro with videos of a tour the president had taken in a commercial area in the Federal District. The company stated that Bolsonaro’s posts violated the rules for using the platform by potentially “putting people at greater risk of transmitting covid-19”.

The mere presence of an image next to an information helps to increase its appearance of truthfulness

In the Fake News PL, parliamentarians propose that social media platforms be required to offer users the possibility of recourse for three months when they have deleted messages. In addition, if it is later identified that the exclusion was undue, his proposal provides that “it will be up to the internet application provider to repair the damage, reporting the error prominently and guaranteeing the exposure of the correction, at least, to the users initially reached” .

Majority wants fake news law, says Avaaz survey

A survey conducted by the Ibope institute, hired by the Avaaz organization, shows that 90% Brazilians support the regulation of social media platforms to combat fake news.

According to the survey, which interviewed 1,000 people over the phone, 81% were also in favor of a law that requires social media companies to show articles with independent fact checks to all people exposed to false or misleading content.

This is precisely one of the controversial points that the authors of the PL of Fake News suggested removing from the text that is going to be voted on this Tuesday, since there is controversy about how the contents would be classified as disinformation and by whom.

The three parliamentarians then suggested that the bill should take a year to allow the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee – a body composed of representatives of government, companies, third sector organizations and the scientific community – to create a multisectoral group to elaborate a new proposal that “contains the concept of disinformation, ways of fighting and good practices”.

To combat false news, it is important to present the facts in a simple way

The Avaaz activist network, which is not part of the Rights on the Network Coalition, is in favor of requiring platforms to point users out of content identified as fake by independent checkers. The organization also argues that companies cannot increase the visibility of this information through its algorithms.

For Avaaz, disinformation threatens several rights, such as the right to health, in the case of false content about the pandemic, or the right to vote, when misleading messages circulate during elections.

According to Avaaz campaign coordinator Laura Moraes, the organization defends speedy approval of a law that includes this obligation, but agrees with the Rights Coalition on the Network that the Senate vote should not take place this Tuesday.

“It’s 9 pm (Monday) and we still don’t know which text will be voted on,” he criticized.

Google, Facebook and Twitter defend more debate

A Facebook spokeswoman heard in the report said that the company supports a more detailed discussion of the proposal under review in Congress: “We stand side by side with advocacy organizations on the Internet in supporting bills to be the result of extensive public debate. , to ensure that they do not pose a threat to freedom of expression and to prevent them from bringing legal uncertainty to the sector, “he said.

In the same vein, Google, in a note, said that it shares “the concern of civil society entities, academic groups and experts about the need for a broader and more informed public debate on legislative proposals that seek solutions to complex problems. , like that of disinformation “.

Google also said that “it remains committed to fighting disinformation in Brazil, with a multi-pronged approach, offering useful, relevant and quality information to people, while updating and applying its policies on content and developing actions for support professional journalism, checking organizations and media education initiatives. ”

In a position sent to BBC News Brasil, Twitter said it believed “that the important and complex debate on policies to deal with the issue of disinformation must be broad and cautious, allowing it to mature and consensus building, so that there is no risk of resulting suppression of freedom of expression and information, as the main advocacy organizations on the internet have been warning. “

