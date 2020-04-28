The draft draft aid to the cash flow of States and municipalities during the pandemic under discussion in the Senate must provide for a mix of criteria to meet, on the one hand, the need to compensate entities for collection losses, and, on the other, to contemplate the economic team and guarantee a fixed amount to prevent aid from becoming a “blank check”, sources told ..

The limit, according to a source from the economic team, would be at the level of approximately 50 billion reais for 4 months, instead of the 40 billion for 3 months defended by the Ministry of Economy of total aid. She noted, however, that the value was still being negotiated on Tuesday.

According to another source, this time from Congress, the text whose reporting was in charge of Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), is not yet closed, but will include part of the compensation model prepared by the deputies.

The mix of criteria to be adopted would take into account the ICMS collection losses, as the Chamber wanted, but it will also consider rules for the participation funds of States and municipalities, in addition to the size of the population of each entity.

A third source, also from Parliament, confirmed the senators’ intention to adopt a mixed proposal, similar to what Congress established when discussing the division of Petroleum royalties, in order to prevent a state or municipality from benefiting more at the expense of others .

The idea, said the source, goes through a limit, to prevent the Union’s aid to the entities from becoming infinite.

Another new point that should be part of the Senate’s project, in relation to the text approved by the deputies, is the impediment of governors and mayors to readjust the salary of civil servants for 18 months in exchange for federal aid.

The project approved by the Chamber foresees a “revenue insurance” due to the drop in revenue due to the coronavirus crisis. Formerly dubbed “Mansueto light”, the project was viewed by the economic team as a fiscal bomb.

The text was even modified by the deputies to avoid “excesses”, and predicted that the aid – corresponding to the nominal difference, when negative, between the collection of ICMS and ISS of each entity between April and September this year and what was collected in the previous year – it would need to be aimed at combating the impacts of the crisis due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Economy considered that the text produced by the deputies gave a “blank check” to the federal entities and warned that the proposal would be vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro if the rules were maintained by the senators.

In the Senate, the Executive articulated to build an alternative to that sent by the deputies. It was attached to another project, authored by the senator and vice president of the House, Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG). If this remains the case, the Senate proposal becomes the main one, giving senators the status of Home of origin, and therefore with the prerogative to give the last word on the text.

Alcolumbre has reiterated that it intends to build a consensus project among senators, deputies, and the Executive. On Monday, for example, he met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. He also has conversations with the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

In a press conference on Monday, the deputy defended the Senate’s right to discuss and modify what he considers necessary in the text. He said, however, that he is increasingly convinced of the need to compensate states and municipalities.

