BRASILIA – Even with the optimism of Jair Bolsonaro, the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), should not rule the provisional employment measure Green yellow on Monday, 20, say sources close to the senator. As a result, the Executive’s proposal will lose its validity.

Bolsonaro said Alcolumbre would put MP on vote on Monday

On Saturday afternoon, 18, Bolsonaro told supporters, in front of the Planalto Palace, that the measure would be voted on by senators next week. “It must be voted on Monday. I have nothing against Davi (Alcolumbre, president of the Senate). Davi is my ticket,” he replied after being asked if he had made a deal with the president of the House.

The measure was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the early hours of Wednesday, 15, in a difficult vote and without consensus among parliamentarians. Finally, the main text had 322 votes in favor and 153 against.

The MP, which reduces taxes on companies when hiring young people from 18 to 29 years old and people over 55 years old, should be voted by the Senate yesterday, 17. However, the item was removed from the agenda. The move was a defeat for the government.

In addition, the withdrawal of the agenda came following Bolsonaro’s criticisms of the performance of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

Alcolumbre even signaled that he would talk to leaders of the House during the weekend to try to return the MP to Monday’s agenda. However, according to interlocutors, there is no chance of this happening.

Just this Saturday, Bolsonaro denied attacking Congress during the week. “I did not attack the Legislature,” he said, when asked about the relationship with the Legislature.

After dismissing Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM-MS), President Jair Bolsonaro confronted this Thursday, 16th, the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). Bolsonaro said, in an interview with CNN TV, that Maia’s performance is “terrible” and insinuated that the congressman was plotting against the government. In response, the mayor said he will not attack Bolsonaro.

“The president attacks with an old policy trick; with the resignation does he want to change the topic?” Said Maia, who said he had no intention of harming the government. “The president will not have attacks (on my part). He throws stones and Parliament will throw flowers “, he added.

