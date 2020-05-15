15 minutes. The United States Senate on Thursday approved a bill that protects the human rights of the Chinese Uighur ethnic group. The proposal envisages sanctioning Chinese government officials responsible for abuses against that people and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The bipartisan initiative, sponsored by more than 50 senators, comes at a time of renewed tension between Washington and Beijing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bill has yet to be debated by the Lower House and signed by President Donald Trump.

“This sends a clear message that the United States will not stand by while millions of Uighur Muslims are unjustly imprisonedsubjected to mass surveillance and forced labor camps by the autocratic regime in Beijing, “said the Democratic senator and promoter of the project, Bob Menéndez, on his Twitter account.

His Republican colleague Marco Rubio also endorsed the proposal. He noted that the project seeks to hold the Communist Party of China accountable “for grotesque actions”.

Rubio said he hoped the bill would be approved tomorrow by the House of Representatives, dominated by the Democratic opposition, and so President Trump “can enact it.”

The American chain CNN detailed that the project seeks to condemn the Communist Party of China and harden the response to the abuses suffered by the Uighurs, the ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities. It was christened the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act.

What the law proposes

The standard provides, if passed, a 180-day period for President Trump to send Congress a report. In this should identify Chinese officials and others responsible for torturing, maintaining prolonged detention without charge or trial, and infringing cruel treatment, inhuman or degrading to minority Muslim groups, among others.

The intention is the imposition of sanctions. However, the White House is given the power to decide whether to impose them or to retain them in accordance with the “national interest”.

The Senate passed an earlier version of the bill in September 2019. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives voted similar legislation in December of the same year. In this regard, the lower house was urged to “take action quickly” so that it reaches the president’s desk.

“This represents The first legislative response to the Uighur human rights crisisThis was indicated by the organization responsible for the initiative. Furthermore, he said, “it is an important first step for a more comprehensive political response.”

On December 4, the Chinese government strongly condemned the approval by the US Lower House of a bill on the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. He also warned that he will respond “as the situation develops” if the text is validated by the Senate and Trump.

It is estimated that between 120,000 and more than 1 million Uighurs are detained in mass “re-education” detention camps, in which forces to change people’s political thinking, as well as their identities and religious beliefs.