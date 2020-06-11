June 11, 2020 | 5:00 am

Senator José Ramón Enríquez Herrera, a member of the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) since 2011, left the orange party bench in the Upper House on Tuesday, to join the ranks of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

The castling gives Morena the necessary votes in the Permanent Commission of Congress to open the extraordinary period of sessions that the opposition parties blocked in May. This with the aim of avoiding an initiative of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is proposing to modify the Federation’s Expenditure Budget (PEF).

The opening of the extraordinary period also opens the door to the merger of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (Cofece) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) in the National Institute of Markets and Competition for Well-being (Inmecob), whose advisers would be chosen by López Obrador.

Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the Senate bench in Moren, announced this proposal after agreeing on the arrival of Enríquez Herrera to his party, during a virtual conversation about a meeting of the Business Coordinating Council.

Francisco Jiménez Reynoso, a constitutional lawyer from the University of Guadalajara (UDG) believes that this movement was calculated to open the approval process for both initiatives.

“In politics there are no coincidences (…) everything is regularly prepared, they knit it until they iron it. Convincing this senator (Enriquez Herrera) to give the ‘lurch’ they had it premeditated, calculated, “says the expert.

Gaps and discretion

On April 23, a week before the end of the regular session, López Obrador sent Congress a reform initiative to redirect PEF resources in response to the health contingency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal empowers the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to modify the federal allocation of resources in “health emergencies and programs for the benefit of society.”

In the event that it is approved, the national government would be free to change the budget line without the endorsement of the Chamber of Deputies, the entity responsible for approving the PEF Project each year, explains Jiménez Reynoso.

Everything would be stipulated in the Federal Budget and Fiscal Responsibility Law.

After several days of criticism of the reform initiative, legislators from the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI), De la Revolución Democrática (PRD) and MC parties blocked the extraordinary session, so the presidential proposal was keeps frozen.

The opposition points out supposed gaps in the drafting of the reform initiative, and which would also encourage the discretionary use of the public budget.

For example, it does not specify what is meant by a health emergency or what projects the money would go to, says Manuel Guadarrama, an expert in public finance at the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco).

“It also does not detail for how long the resources will be reallocated and eliminates the exclusive power of the Chamber of Deputies for budget allocation,” he adds.

‘Partisan’ regulation

On Wednesday, a day after announcing Senator Enriquez Herrera’s change of colors, Ricardo Monreal presented an initiative to reform constitutional articles 27 and 28.

The Zacatecan politician proposes to transfer to Inmecob the “original powers” of the IFT, CRE and Cofece, “same that are considered necessary to achieve its constitutional purpose.”

Inmecob’s governing board would be made up of five counselors, who will have a voice in decision-making.

The governing body would be divided into two rooms: one to deal only with issues of economic competition and the other for the regulation of “networks”.

Mony de Swaan Addati, former commissioner-president of the defunct Federal Telecommunications Commission, says, however, that the biggest problem with the initiative is that it allows the “partisation” of the directors due to the mechanism of their election.

The proposal contemplates that the Senate propose a list of between three and five candidates for the country’s president, who would have the final decision on the appointments.

“(Thus) the directors are partisan. So after a while you have Morena’s, PAN’s, the partisan quotas reflected in the regulatory bodies. There is nothing worse for a Regulatory Commission than that, ”says the former official.

According to Monreal, this initiative is expected to be discussed and approved in the third week of June, before the entry into force of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), planned for July 1.

With information from Itzel Castañares