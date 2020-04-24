BRASÍLIA – The president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), proposed to adopt a mixed criterion of apportionment of the financial aid to States and municipalities in the coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, the parliamentarian wants to demand a counterpart from governors and mayors: freeze wages for two years in exchange for federal aid.

Alcolumbre wants to find a middle ground between the Chamber’s proposal and the government’s plan.

Photo: Leopoldo Silva / Senado Agency / Estadão

“The private sector is giving its share of contribution to face this pandemic, but the public sector has to give its share”, said Alcolumbre, referring to the freezing of remunerations.

He decided to stay with the proposal rapporteur after the Chamber approved a text without consensus with the government. The Senate’s opinion is not yet ready and should only have the general guidelines known next week, when it goes to the vote.

The project became a tug of war in the Senate due to the divergence of how distribution will be: whether it will favor states and larger municipalities, which accumulate most cases of covid-19, or the smaller regions, with less resources to fight concentrated cases of the disease.

The text of the Chamber established the aid compensating the loss of collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) for the States and the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISS) for the municipalities for six months, benefiting larger territories such as São Paulo . The Senate is now discussing whether to include the State Participation Fund (FPE) and the Municipality Participation Fund (FPM), in addition to the population, in the calculation, which would increase the North and Northeast share of the program.

Alcolumbre has told senators he will not stamp the text of the Chamber. On the other hand, he made it clear that the amount proposed by the government, R $ 40 billion, is not enough. The parliamentarian wants a text that can be sanctioned and, at the same time, endorsed by the deputies. “We gave carte blanche for him (Alcolumbre) to make the report. Davi was the cotton among the crystals to keep from breaking,” said PSD leader Otto Alencar (BA), commenting on the Senate president’s interlocution with the Chamber and the Plateau.

The impact of the Chamber’s text, according to the economic team, is R $ 93 billion, of which R $ 85 billion is offset by revenue if the collection loss is 30%.

See too:

Coronavirus: Americans also caravan against isolation and accuse ‘conspiracy’

.