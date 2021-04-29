Senate confirms Samantha Power as USAID head

The United States Senate confirmed Samantha Power in a majority vote on Wednesday to lead the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The confirmation of the nominee by President Joe Biden, was established by a large majority (68-26) in the vote of the plenary session of the Upper House.

Power, 50, from London, England, served during one of the terms of former President Barack Obama as United States Ambassador to the United Nations, from 2013 to 2017.

“Confirmed! Thank you to everyone for your support these past months, I am so grateful for this bipartisan vote of confidence by the Senate and so energized to join the incredible team at USAID to achieve great things, ”Power celebrated via Twitter.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also took to social media and posted a tweet calling Power “amazing, incredible, fearless and fearless.”

Upon assuming office, Power joins at a time when the Administration has announced billions of dollars in aid to the world and especially for the Central American area, where the largest flow of undocumented immigrants today comes from.

“Power will bring together the international community and work with our partners to address the greatest challenges of our time, including COVID-19, climate change, global poverty and democratic backsliding,” Biden’s transition team said in a statement. in january.

In a releaseThe agency itself welcomed the “19th administrator” of the institution and confirmed that she is expected to take office on Monday, May 4.

Source Voanoticias.com