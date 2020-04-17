BRASILIA – The Senate approved this Friday, the 17th, in the second round, a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) that creates the so-called “war budget”, intended exclusively for actions to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

There were 63 votes in favor, 15 against and one abstention. The session was remote, by videoconference.

The objective of the PEC is to separate emergency expenditures from the General Budget of the Union to contain the damage caused by the covid-19 in Brazil. In practice, the objective is not to generate a fiscal impact at a time of economic slowdown.

Senators approved the proposal in the first round last Wednesday, 15.

Although the text has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies, it will return to the House. The deputies will need to vote for the PEC once again because the Senate rapporteur, Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), promoted changes in the project’s content.

A PEC needs the approval of three fifths of deputies (308) and senators (49), in two shifts. Then, it is promulgated in a session of the National Congress, without the need for sanction by the President of the Republic.

Budget ‘strings attached’

The approved text authorizes the government to spend resources to combat the covid-19, without the “constraints” of the regular budget.

One of the restrictions is the golden rule – which is in the Constitution and prohibits the government from contracting debts to pay current expenses, such as salaries.

When the PEC comes into force, the government will be able to adopt simplified procurement processes, hiring of personnel, execution of works and services, “that ensure, when possible, competition and equal conditions for all competitors”.

The proposal also states that the “war budget” does not need to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Anastasia’s report states that “war budget” spending will be assessed separately.

Thus, the President of the Republic will have to send, 30 days after the end of each two months, the specific accountability of the actions to combat the pandemic. This deadline already exists in conventional budget execution.

Anastasia also stated that the Executive Branch will have to publish, within 15 days after the PEC comes into force, the rules for the bimonthly report.

According to the text, for the sending to states and municipalities of equipment of health supplies “essential” to fight the pandemic, the Union will have to adopt “objective criteria, properly published”.

The PEC also gives the National Congress the power to suspend any decision by the Executive “in the event of irregularity or exceeding the limits” of the proposal.

Central Bank Bazooka

The proposal authorizes the Central Bank, during the state of public calamity, to buy and sell government bonds in the local and international secondary markets, and private shares of companies, only on the spot.

The calamity decree is valid until December 31. According to the rapporteur, the constitutional amendment will be valid, that is, it remains in the Constitution, only during this period.

The possibility created by the proposal will allow, according to the BC, the injection of resources in companies that face financial difficulties during the coronavirus crisis since the Central Bank will be able to buy securities from companies and lend these assets to them without having to go through the banking system.

According to PEC, the institution will be able to negotiate public bonds, issued by the National Treasury.

In the secondary market, investors trade the shares among themselves, without the participation of the company issuing the assets.

A company can go public and sell shares in the primary market. The Stock Exchange is a type of primary market. In it, the company itself negotiates the shares it has issued with possible investors.

If an investor buys this asset from the company, he may later resell it to other investors in the secondary market. Then, the BC will act in this environment, as an investor that trades with other private securities, without the participation, in the transaction, of the company that issued the shares.

However, the proposal approved in the Senate restricts the types of private shares that can be bought and sold by the Central Bank. Private securities, unlike public ones, can only be traded in national markets.

The BC will buy private shares as long as they are classified as “BB- or higher” in the local market; the assets have proof of credit quality given by at least one of the three largest international rating agencies; the reference price has been published by a financial market entity accredited by the Central Bank.

The text also defines that the following types of securities of private companies may be traded by the BC: non-convertible debentures (when the investment cannot be transformed into a company stock); real estate credit notes; real estate receivables certificates; agribusiness receivables certificates; commercial notes; bank credit notes.

These purchase limitations were included by the rapporteur after critics of the original PEC text argued that there was a loophole for the BC to buy “bad credits”, which are long-overdue debts that are difficult to recover. Any losses from the BC with these operations would be assumed with public money.

BC President Roberto Campos Neto estimated that if the text passes Congress, the institution will be able to buy up to R $ 972 billion in papers from private companies. According to the proposal, the shares of micro, small and medium-sized companies will have priority in the purchase by the BC.

The approved text also provides for the following points: companies benefiting from government measures will have to keep employees employed. financial institutions that sell assets to the BC will be prohibited from using resources in the distribution of profits and dividends and from increasing the remuneration of directors and managers with these resources.

Shares may be sold by the Central Bank after the calamity is in effect, if this is advantageous “from the point of view of the public interest”. The text also authorizes funds from credit operations carried out for the refinancing of securities debt to be used also for the payment of interest and charges.

The Central Bank will need to publish daily information on the operations carried out. The conditions of the negotiation, such as, for example, buyer and fees, should be publicly disclosed within 24 hours. Every 30 days, the BC president will have to report the operations to Congress.

