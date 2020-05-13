O Senate now approved by 75 votes in favor and none against provisional measure 909 that extinguishes the monetary reserve fund and allocates the resources, around R $ 9 billion, to combat coronavirus. The proposal goes to the sanction of President Jair Twitter.

Senate approves R $ 9 billion release to fight coronavirus

Photo: fdr

The text stipulates that the money will be distributed in proportion to 50% for states and the Federal District and 50% for municipalities according to rules to be stipulated by the federal government.

Among the criteria that should be considered, “although not exclusively”, is the number of coronavirus cases in each location.

The project conditions the transfer to the entities’ compliance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) in relation to the disease.

The text said that the resources were “intended to provide conditions for opening commercial establishments”, but it generated controversy and was withdrawn by the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). According to him, this point had nothing to do with the content of the provisional measure and its approval would create a “constraint” for deputies linked to governors.

The money will be used to purchase materials to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in order to support an eventual reopening of commercial establishments. The funds should be used in full in the 2020 financial year. States and municipalities will only be able to receive the funds if they obey the rules established by WHO.

The provisional measure also extinguishes the fund, which was already inactive. Created in 1966, it was supplied with reserves from the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), which were used to intervene in foreign exchange markets and assist banks and financial institutions.

The original content of the MP provided for the money to be used to pay the Federal Public Debt. Faced with the coronavirus pandemic in the country, its destination for coping with the disease was changed.

The fund had not received contributions since 1988, when there was a change in the legislation, but it continued to be used to help institutions. In 2000, the Fiscal Responsibility Law prohibited the use of public money to help financial entities.

As the fund had been at a standstill since then, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) determined that the government should seek a solution for the fund, which, according to calculations by the economic team, has approximately R $ 8.6 billion, as stated in the Exposition of Reasons for the MP sent to the Legislative.

See too:

Coronavirus: how long it takes to recover patients with covid-19

.