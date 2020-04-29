BRASILIA – The Senate approved on Tuesday, 28, the provisional measure (MP) that turns the Brazilian Tourism Institute (Embratur) into an agency with autonomous social service status. It will be up to President Jair Bolsonaro to sanction or veto the text.

By MP, Embratur is extinct and becomes Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion. In practice, according to the text, the agency remains linked to the federal government, but it can count on private resources to promote actions.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, during the virtual session that voted to create the new agency.

Photo: Waldemir Barreto / Senado Agency / Estadão

The text states that it is up to the Executive Branch, through the Ministry of Tourism, to establish the terms of the management contract and supervise the management of the new agency.

The provisional measure also establishes the agency’s duties “to formulate, implement and execute actions to promote, market and support the commercialization of tourist destinations, products and services in the country abroad.”

The proposal also says that the agency will be led by a deliberative council, a fiscal council and an executive board.

The council will comprise a minister of tourism, president of Embratur, a deputy and a senator who serve on congressional tourism commissions and representatives of the private sector in the field of tourism.

As the government justified when sending the MP to Congress, the transformation of Embratur into an agency makes the structure of the entity more flexible and allows the application of private resources to develop international tourism promotion.

Among other points, the text approved by Congress also extends tax benefits related to aircraft and engine leasing contracts destined for them. In addition, it extends the tax benefit related to income tax withheld at source on remittances abroad for payments of personal expenses of individuals domiciled in the country, such as hotels, transfers, airlines, among others. There are no estimated costs for these waivers.

In the Chamber, where the text was approved last Monday, 27th, there was a change in relation to the financing of the new agency, which must be done with resources that today go to Senac and Sesc. In the government text, the money would come from Sebrae.

The text also destines part of the collection with the collection of international flight boarding fees for the General Tourism Fund (Fungetur) to finance tourist activities. Currently, the amount collected with the charge was passed on to the National Civil Aviation Fund (Fnac).

The deputies also removed from the text a passage that extinguished the collection, by Ecad, of copyrights for artistic works reproduced in cabins of waterway vessels, such as ships and hotel rooms.

