BRASILIA – The Senate approved on Tuesday, 19, the postponement of the National High School Examination (Enem). The project was approved by 75 votes in favor. Only Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) voted against. The proposal was supported by all parties of the House and now needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies before going to the presidential sanction.

The Senate approved the postponement of Enem this year on behalf of all Brazilian students, mainly from public schools, who had their classes and studies interrupted by the pandemic. Congress is on the side of Brazilians who are most affected by this sad virus #AdiaEnem – Davi Alcolumbre (@davialcolumbre) May 20, 2020

The proposal does not establish a new date, but provides that in the event of a state of calamity, such as the current one, the selective processes of access to higher education will be automatically extended, until the moment when the activities are concluded, throughout the national territory, of the school year in high school. If the project is approved, the entrance exams of public universities may also be postponed until the end of the pandemic.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre leads the vote remotely

The rapporteur for the article was Senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) and the author of the project, Senator Daniella Ribeiro (PP-PB). The government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (PE), supported the approval of the bill. “The Senate is to be congratulated and Your Excellency (Ribeiro) is to be congratulated for having guided this matter,” he said.

“Effectively 40% of young people in this country do not have access to the internet. In the State of Amazonas this is very serious in the interior of the State, because practically 80% of our young people in the interior of the State do not have access to the Internet. The question of content is also fundamental “, stated the leader of the MDB in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (AM).

Minority leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed for representation at the Federal Public Ministry to postpone the evidence. “We will support the project that provides for automatic extension of deadlines for evidence of access to higher education in a state of calamity or non-functioning of educational institutions. It is a collective effort to postpone Enem 2020”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, posted on Twitter that the government will open consultation with students who registered for the exam to find out if they prefer to keep the exam date or postpone it for 30 days. “The MEC will make a consultation, in the last week of June, to all the registrants, through Inep’s ‘Participant Page’. Will we keep the date? Postpone for 30 days? Suspend until the end of the pandemic? The Jair Bolsonaro government wants to know the opinion of Brazilians! Democracy is it! “, he wrote.

“If he wants to do a search, it is done. #AdiaEnem – you can put it there to see Twitter’s trending topics – is in second place. I don’t know if it has already moved to first,” said senator Daniella Ribeiro, author of the project.

In an interview with Blog do Magno, President Jair Bolsonaro suggested including a question about the military dictatorship in Enem, which places then-President of the Chamber in 1964, Raniere Mazzilli, as successor to João Goulart. Mazzilli provisionally assumed the presidency for thirteen days until the military defined who would occupy the post.

“The guy doesn’t want to know history, he doesn’t want to know the truth, and then he criticizes. There is no rotation of torturers, there were five (presidents). That doesn’t exist. There was no March 31, there was nothing. If you fall in Enem , until giving a hint to (Abraham) Weintraub: put him in the Enem race, next time. With the fall of João Goulart, in 64, who replaced him in the presidency? Then he put Castelo Branco, Costa e Silva, Médici, Geisel and Raniere Mazzilli. I think almost nobody will put Raniere Mazzilli. They don’t know that it was a democratic process and there was a vote, where Ulysses Guimarães voted in Castelo Branco. “

Mazilli temporarily assumed the Presidency of the Republic on April 2, after the position was considered vacant. His power, however, was limited. The main decisions were taken by the Supreme Command of the Revolution, formed by three military ministers, including Costa e Silva. On April 15, Mazzilli transferred the post to Castello Branco, who had been elected President of the Republic by Congress on April 11. Castello Branco ruled until March 1967, promoting a series of impeachments, which included parliamentarians. / COLLABORATED JULIA LINDNER

