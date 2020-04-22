BRASILIA – The Senate approved on Wednesday, 22, the bill that extends the emergency aid of R $ 600 to other groups, such as teenage mothers, for example. The project determines that single heads of family, regardless of gender, will be entitled to two quotas (R $ 1,200) benefit per month. Therefore, it clarifies that the aid will be valid for mothers and also “solo” fathers. The proposal now depends on the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro to take effect and change the payment rules.

The text predicts that even if they are under 18, teenage mothers will benefit.

Emergency aid is a government initiative aimed at informal workers. Through the program, they will receive three installments of R $ 600 to compensate for the damage caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. The proposal approved today complements the law, already in force, that created the program.

The benefit payment is limited to two members of the same family.

The senators’ text maintains the value and duration of the benefit, but eases some requirements to be entitled to the aid. For example, the project does not require a maximum income limit of R $ 28.6 thousand in 2018 to benefit from the program.

The rules in force for the payment of aid already include informal workers in all categories, but the current law does not mention specific professions or activities.

The approved project has a list with examples of professionals benefited to reinforce that they will also be entitled. This relationship does not prevent, however, that other activities are also contemplated, as long as the requirements are respected.

Among the list are, among others, professional and artisanal fishermen, farmers, taxi drivers, application drivers and traveling popcorn makers who sell food. In the case of artisanal fishermen, they will be entitled to R $ 600 in the months when they do not receive the closed insurance.

The text makes it clear that intermittent professionals will also be included, depending on their income. The intermittent contract is a modality in which the provision of the service is not continuous, but according to the employer’s demand. The proposal considers as an informal employee, who is entitled to the benefit, people who have an intermittent contract with a monthly income less than a minimum wage, of R $ 1,045.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC), recovered excerpts removed by the Chamber.

BPC

Today, they are entitled to the Continuous Installment Benefit (BPC), in the amount of one minimum wage per month, disabled and elderly people aged 65 and over who are unable to support themselves and whose family also does not have enough income to do so.

A family with monthly income per person equal to or less than a quarter of a minimum wage, equivalent to R $ 261.25, is considered incapable of maintaining an elderly or disabled person. The project changes this value to half a salary, today at R $ 522.50. This change was even withdrawn by the deputies, as it is criticized by the federal government’s economic team. But, the Senate rapporteur resumed the measure.

This is a definitive change to the law that organizes Social Assistance in Brazil and regulates the BPC and not just a change during the pandemic period. In this way, the value would be changed permanently.

Other points

Amin removed from the text a forecast included by the deputies, one that allowed the granting of aid to people who do not have a CPF or voter registration. He excluded the possibility that workers with irregularities in the CPF receive the benefit automatically.

The rapporteur also made it clear that the suspension of the installments of the Student Financing Fund (Fies) is allowed for contracts prior to the public calamity decree of March this year. This will apply only to the student who does not owe tuition, who is not in default.

The approved text also repeals a requirement, provided for in the law that creates the emergency aid. The device excluded by Amin prohibited workers who, in 2018, registered taxable income above R $ 28,559.70, from receiving the benefit. If this project becomes a law, it will not exist for granting the aid.

