BRASÍLIA – The Senate approved on Tuesday, 19, a project that prohibits the eviction of tenants during the pandemic period of the new coronavirus. The text, approved in a remote session, goes to President Jair Bolsonaro for sanction.

The proposal covers that preliminary court decisions, that is, of a provisional nature, granted between March 20 and October 30. It was on March 20 that Brazil recognized a state of public calamity.

“At this moment, when people are restricted, it is very difficult for a person to be displaced and to find another place to rent”, justified Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the project’s rapporteur.

The eviction action consists of the removal, by the owner, of the tenant from the property where he lives or works, motivated by some facts, among which the lack of payment of the rent. Currently, eviction is allowed, within 15 days, in the scenarios described below:

If the project becomes law, during the coronavirus crisis, this eviction cannot happen even with the non-compliance with the agreement signed in writing and closed between the owner and the tenant;

In case of dismissal or termination of the employment contract when the rental of the property is linked to employment; if the sub-leaseholder (the one who rents from the first tenant and not directly from the owner) remains in the property after the contract has ended;

If, after the departure of a guarantor from the business, the lessee does not present a new guarantee within 30 days, in case the lease term established in the contract for non-residential properties, such as shops and stores, for example, ends.

This goes for contracts where the property would be taken over by the owner within 30 dayss; in the case of non-payment of the rent, whose contract does not have any of the following guarantees: deposit (payment of rent in advance), surety, surety insurance and use of investment funds as guarantee of payment.

However, eviction may occur in other situations specified in the law, such as, for example, seasonal rental for leisure practice; resumption of the property after the end of the contract for use by the owner, his partner or dependent; and carrying out works approved by the government.

“The landlord will be able to retake the property in the event that he needs the property for his own or family use as well as in the case of public works or professional leasing,” explained Tebet. O The project also extends the liquidator’s mandate until the end of October and empowers him to:

prohibit parties and restrict the use of common areas in the condominium to prevent the spread of the coronavirus;

regulate virtual assemblies in companies and condominiums;

restrict the time count by adverse possession for the acquisition of real estate; freezes deadlines for opening and completing family succession, sharing and inventories processes.

