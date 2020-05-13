In a session of the National Congress, the Senate approved on Wednesday a bill that authorizes salary recomposition of security forces in the Federal District, a matter that opens the way for the eventual veto of President Jair Bolsonaro to a stretch of the proposal for Union assistance to States and municipalities .

Approved by deputies earlier on Wednesday, with a budgetary impact of R $ 505 million, it authorizes the salary recomposition of careers funded by the Federal District Constitutional Fund (FCDF).

The proposal was analyzed in a remote session of the National Congress, which, due to restrictions on the movement of people due to the coronavirus, took place in a virtual manner and in two stages, one for the deliberation of the deputies, and the other for the senators.

The text allows for a 25% adjustment in the Special Pecuniary Advantage (VPE) due to military police and firefighters in the Federal District, and a linear adjustment of 8% for civil police in the Federal District, both retroactive to January, in addition to opening the possibility of adjustment for military personnel active, inactive and pensioners from the former federal territories of Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima.

According to sources consulted by ., Bolsonaro agreed to wait for the increase vote before deciding on the project to help federal entities at the request of the governor of DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

The president has said that he will follow the guidance of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and should veto the exclusion of some categories of wage freeze rule in the sanction of the aid project. [nL1N2CU24M]

The aid project to states and municipalities creates the Federative Program to Confront Coronavirus, foresees the transfer of 60 billion reais to the entities in four installments and amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). It also deals with the suspension of debt payments between States, municipalities and the Union, and the restructuring of domestic and foreign credit operations with financial institutions and multilateral credit institutions in the midst of a state of calamity due to the coronavirus crisis.

In return, it established the freezing of public servants’ salaries for 18 months, but defined a list of categories that will be left out of the rule, a measure that can be the object of the president’s veto.

