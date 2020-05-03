BRASÍLIA AND SÃO PAULO – The Senate approved on Saturday night, 2, the project to aid States and municipalities, which provides for the transfer of R $ 60 billion from the Union to the entities. The text of the bill was approved after Senate leaders reached an agreement that includes an increase in the share allocated to the units of the federation and the allowance of salary readjustments to health and safety officials.

According to the agreement, of the R $ 50 billion that will be transferred directly to the coffers of governments and city halls, the share of the federation units will be R $ 30 billion (60%), reducing to R $ 20 billion (40%) the amount destined for cities. According to the text previously presented by the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), rapporteur of the matter, this amount would be divided equally, R $ 25 billion for States and another R $ 25 billion for municipalities.

The project also predicts that another R $ 10 billion will be allocated to health. It will be R $ 7 billion for States, divided 60% according to the population and 40% according to the incidence rate of coronavirus in each location. Another R $ 3 billion will go to the municipalities, considering only the number of inhabitants.

The Senate approved this Saturday night the bill to help states and municipalities

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

While Alcolumbre presented his report on the project, leaders sewed the changes in the text behind the scenes, which also included the suspension of the payment of social security debts with the Union, which should save R $ 5.6 billion for municipalities, and changes in the base calculation of the Basic Education Maintenance Fund (Fundeb), also to benefit the city halls. The measures for cities are an attempt to compensate for the change in the distribution of most of the pie.

At the last minute, Alcolumbre put in the text the suspension of the collection of employers’ contributions from municipalities to their own Social Security systems, which will have to be authorized by specific municipal law.

Voting

After disputes between the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and the team of President Jair Bolsonaro, Alcolumbre said that Maia had pledged to vote on Monday, the 4th, the text of the Senate. Any amendment by deputies will return the text to the Senate.

At this rate, the project may go to presidential sanction on Tuesday, 5, and the first installment of the package can be paid on May 15, according to the senator.

The approval of the aid project in the Chamber led to a dispute between Maia, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, and President Jair Bolsonaro. The economic team considered the project to be a “blank check” as it provided for the compensation of collection losses to entities, without limits.

Alcolumbre said that Maia was “hurt” by the Senate’s decision to vote on another aid bill, leaving aside the Chamber’s text, but said that this was necessary to ensure that the entities receive resources.

“The President of the Chamber of Deputies was very hurt by the decision of the Senate, because the house disallowed the decision of the Chamber of Deputies.

After criticism, Alcolumbre said that the formula for distributing the R $ 10 billion that will be directed to health is fair and “it is the index of life”. In this scenario, the senator cited his home state, benefited by the criterion, and said that “unfortunately Amapá is in first place, but he wanted to be in last”. In addition to Amapá, he listed the states of Amazonas, Ceará, Roraima and Pernambuco as other federative units that will benefit from having many cases and, according to him, need immediate financial help to stem the growth of the pandemic.

Alcolumbre also said that the states’ debt renegotiation measures will help larger states, which wanted the increase in direct transfers.

economy

In addition to receiving R $ 60 billion in direct transfer of resources, the government estimates that States and municipalities will stop paying R $ 35 billion with the suspension of the debt with the Union between March and December this year. The entities may also renegotiate debts with public banks and multilateral organizations, which would save R $ 24 billion.

In return, states and municipalities will be prevented from increasing personnel expenses or creating mandatory expenses until 2022, with the exception of increasing expenses restricted to the calamity period, such as hiring doctors or temporary nurses. The estimate of the economic team is that, based on increases in the past years, States and municipalities would spend between R $ 121 billion and R $ 132 billion and the Union between R $ 30 and 40 billion if adjustments are made.

