The Republican Majority Leader in the United States Senate announced on Wednesday a deal with Democrats and the White House on a $ 2 trillion plan to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the world’s first economy.

“After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic aid package to deal with this pandemic,” Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said from the floor.

“We will approve this text later today,” he added of the initiative, which to be enacted by President Donald Trump must first have the green light from the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats.