The Law seeks to release people who have committed minor crimes or who have a disability, in the face of the emergency by Covid-19 in the country’s detention centers.

With 63 votes in favor, 14 against and three abstentions, the Senate of the Republic approved in general and in particular the Amnesty Law, through which people who have committed minor crimes or who have a disability could be released, before the Covid-19 health emergency in the country’s detention centers.

During a face-to-face session in which preventive health measures were observed to avoid contagion of coronavirus, the parliamentary majority made up of the Morena bench and its allies, obtained enough votes to approve the draft decree, which will be forwarded to the Federal Executive for signature and subsequent publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Legislators of the National Action Party (PAN) presented reservations to the opinion, but they were not approved by the Plenary. One of them for the PAN Senator Xóchitl Gálvez, who questioned the viability of this Law, since it would take up to 60 business days for the Federal Executive to form a Commission that will review amnesty cases. It also claimed that its approval would violate the rights of victims.

“The amnesty law should not mean a violation of your rights established in the Constitution. Despite the fact that the opinion states that they will not be violated, Yes, your right to comprehensive compensation for damage will be affected and to the direct economic compensation in charge of the sentenced ”.

In response lto Senator of Morena, Antares Vázquez, accused the PAN caucus of incurring classism and racism in opposing the Law, and affirmed that “it defends only the rich” and that “they want to keep the poor in jail.”

Who will benefit from the Amnesty Law?

The Amnesty Law will exclusively benefit people who have been prosecuted or have been given a final judgment before the federal courts; those who are not repeat offenders regarding the crime they are sentenced, and who have committed crimes before the date of entry into force of this law.

The opinion establishes that it will not benefit recidivists, people accused of homicide, kidnapping, serious injuries, violence or use of firearms, femicides, rapists, traffickers, huachicoleros or criminals dedicated to the theft of dwelling houses, among others.

The cases in which the amnesty will apply is for the crime of abortion in any of its forms, crimes against health that have been committed by people in situations of poverty or extreme vulnerability, for having a permanent disability, or when the crime is has committed by indication of his spouse, concubine or concubine or has been forced by organized crime groups.

It will also apply to those people who have committed simple and non-violent robbery, belonging to indigenous peoples and communities and who during their process have not fully accessed the jurisdiction of the State, because the right to have interpreters or defenders who have knowledge of their language and culture.

With information from Notimex