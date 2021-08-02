SENA of Colombia invites companies to investigate blockchain, IoT and Big Data

BeInCrypto –

The General Director of the National Learning Service (SENA) of Colombia, Carlos Mario Estrada Molina, invited companies to investigate Artificial Intelligence, big data, Internet of Things (Iot), blockchain, among other areas, amidst the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

