Sen. Rick Scott: “It is disgusting to see this destruction and violence happening in Colombia”

The Republican senator for the state of Floridad, Rick Scott, condemned the violent days that have been taking place in Colombia since last April 28 between civilians and the different security forces, which to date have recorded 43 dead and more than 2,000 injured.

“It is disgusting to see this destruction and violence happening in Colombia. We must support those who work for democracy, peace and the rule of law in the region, “said Congressman Scott through his Twitter account.

