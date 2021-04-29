Sen. Republican Tim Scott: Biden Has Failed To Unite America

US Senator Tim Scott said President Joe Biden has failed to unite the nation and that his proposals for infrastructure spending and the recently announced package for education and families are further separating the nation.

In delivering the Republican response to the Democratic president’s first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, Scott said, “Our nation is hungry for more than empty trivia.”

Biden dedicated a section of his speech to celebrating progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even far exceeding his administration’s vaccination goal at this point in his presidency.

Scott said Biden “inherited a tide that had already turned,” crediting the Trump administration’s program to accelerate vaccine development, as well as several packages that Congress passed last year to deliver billions of dollars in aid to businesses, governments. state and direct payments to individuals.

He described Democrats as reluctant to work with Republicans for more help, as Democrats approved a new round of coronavirus aid after Biden took office. Parties clashed over the size of that measure, with Democrats arguing that the government needed to take more action, while Republicans advocated more targeted spending.

Scott also voiced his objection to the pace of schools reopening amid the pandemic, arguing that other countries had already allowed their children to return to their classrooms.

“Science has shown for months that schools are safe,” he said.

In response to Biden’s new proposal to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans to pay for expanded access to preschool, community college, child care, and paid family leave, Scott described the plan as putting the federal government “More in the middle of his life, from cradle to college.”

He said that families should be able to define the American dream for themselves and that there should be more opportunities for everyone.

Race is not a political weapon

Scott, who is the only black Republican senator, also said Democrats have pushed race into unrelated political disputes, saying, “Race is not a political weapon to solve all problems.”

“Today, children are being taught again that their skin color defines them,” Scott said. “If you see yourself in a certain way, you are an oppressor. From universities to corporations to our culture, people are making money and gaining power by pretending that we have not progressed. By doubling the divisions, we have worked so hard to heal. “

He added: “The United States is not a racist country.”