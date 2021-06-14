Semovi urges owners to remove 570 vehicles from corralones

The Mobility secretary (Semovi) urged the owners of 570 irregular public transport vehicles to remove the units from their yards or else they will be scrapped.

These are compact vehicles of various makes and models used as pirate taxis and motorcycle taxi calenders that remain in the Magnet and Renovation vehicle depots, some since 2002.

The agency published this Monday a notice in the Official Gazette for owners to remove their vehicles.

Semovi granted a month for the owners of the property rights of the vehicles to carry out the steps to withdraw their units, otherwise they will become the property of the capital’s government.

It is made known to the holders of the right of ownership or possession of the vehicles that are in the vehicle warehouses administered by the Ministry of Mobility of Mexico City that after the period referred to in the previous paragraph has elapsed, without the vehicles are withdrawn, they will become the property of the Government of Mexico City to be disposed of outside of auction for compaction ”, indicates the notice.

The agency explained that there is an overcrowding in the corralones because there are units with more than 10 years of remission, so it is necessary to free the spaces.

