Semiconductors could become the new oil, Capital Group says

In any case, at Capital Group they think that semiconductors will drive the growth of the world economy for the next ten years in an increasingly data-hungry world, just like oil fueled the boom in industrial economies in the last century.

The semiconductor industry It has evolved from the successive cycles of ups and downs that you experienced in the past, which were marked by excessive capital spending, poor inventory management and a lack of price discipline. Today, the sector is much more disciplined and is much better positioned, after several years of consolidation that have favored the existence of a series of dominant companies in each area of ​​specialization of the global supply chain.

On the demand side, they think that the transition of companies, governments and industries towards 5G technologies, artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions could greatly benefit the sector in the coming years.

According to some estimates, including that of the manager, global semiconductor sales could rise from $ 450 billion in 2019 to almost $ 1 trillion in 2030.

The shortage problems are not structural in nature, but are more related to COVID

There are several circumstances that have led us to this global crisis, and at Capital Group they believe that none of them have a structural nature or affect long-term demand. The automotive sector was affected by the cancellation of orders to manufacturers that occurred in the first months of the pandemic. At the same time, the world became virtual, speeding up the shift to digital. This change increased the number of orders for personal computers, video game devices, home appliances and cloud-based applications.

Personal computers are the clearest example. Although the computer market still accounts for a third of the semiconductor market, it has been on a slow downward trend over the past decade. However, this situation changed last year, when the sector grew at its fastest pace in ten years.

Read more

So when automakers resumed their orders last fall, they found there was not enough capacity. Fortunately, the automotive sector accounts for a small percentage of the global semiconductor market, even though it is an area of ​​potential future growth, given the forecast of an increase in the production of electric vehicles. It takes about four months to make car chips, so the situation could be corrected by the end of the year.

table1_capitalgroup

Artificial intelligence and machine learning fuel industry growth

Every day an increasing amount of data is generated. It all started with social media, where users began posting photos and videos about their children, what they ate in restaurants, and the sites they visited. Later, in 2018, machines surpassed people in their ability to generate data. In the manager’s opinion, this change will become an important catalyst for the semiconductor industry.

In the future, most of the data will most likely be created by machines that require enormous processing power. The challenge will be to increase processing power and reduce electricity consumption.

These huge amounts of data will not reside on our phones, but in data centers. Today, data centers account for approximately 3% of the world’s electricity consumption. If we do nothing to increase their efficiency, within ten years they could represent 25% of electricity consumption. To try to address this dilemma, semiconductor design aims to reduce power consumption on these components by 30% every two years.

In Capital Group’s view, this reduction could drive the growth of more complex and advanced chips, used in high-end smartphones and in data centers, which will drive the value of more advanced semiconductors over the next five years.

A big cycle of spending on semiconductors is coming

The world’s largest semiconductor companies plan to spend billions of dollars on new manufacturing facilities aimed at meeting the new demand, as well as to cope with geopolitical tensions, as semiconductors are considered a national security priority. The United States and Europe seek to bring major supply chains closer to their respective territories, as Taiwan controls most of the semiconductor manufacturing output.

Industry-leading Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) plans to spend $ 100 billion by 2023 to build new chip manufacturing facilities, including a large factory in Arizona. TSMC holds about 80% of the market share in the production of next-generation chips, and its clients include Apple, Qualcomm and Broadcom.

table2_capitalgroup

Meanwhile, Intel plans to spend $ 20 billion on two new factories in Arizona, and Samsung Electronics is considering building a new $ 17 billion facility in Texas. This large volume of spending comes after a long period of capital discipline and industry consolidation, which has favored dominance by two companies, TSMC and Samsung, closely followed by Intel.

However, it is not clear how these new foundries could benefit the sector in the longer term, something to which Capital Group will be especially vigilant. Processor manufacturing is likely to cost more in the United States than in Korea or Taiwan, which is where most of the current capacity is located, which could create inefficiencies in the market. It is also unclear whether US technology and semiconductor companies, most of which outsource their chip manufacturing to Asia, will be willing to move such manufacturing to the country.

Consolidation of the sector in the different segments

After several rounds of consolidation, each of the supply chain segments – chip designers, chip equipment manufacturers, foundries that make the chips, and companies that test them – is dominated by a few companies.

The high degree of specialization in each of these areas has favored an increase in competitive advantages. Many of these companies are well managed and have a good understanding of consumer demand patterns. Pricing capacity remains high and margins are attractive.

Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturers: this market has undergone an important consolidation process. Currently, five large companies control almost 75% of the market share, up from 40% 15 years ago. These companies, including the Dutch ASML and the American companies Applied Materials and Lam Research, have developed significant competitive advantages and have carved out their own niche within the semiconductor manufacturing and testing process, which makes them difficult to unseat, given the complexity of its machinery. For example, an extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, which is used to make advanced chips, contains more than 100,000 parts, costs approximately $ 120 million and requires 40 containers to transport. ASML is practically the only company that manufactures this equipment.

In addition, equipment manufacturers have developed a machine maintenance model that provides them with recurring revenue. In the last five years, operating margins have averaged 25% and, according to our calculations, could exceed 30%. In previous years, these margins did not reach 10%.

Memory chips: the structure of the sector has evolved, and it is now more attractive. The memory chip industry used to be cyclical in nature, similar to that of raw materials. It has gone from 15 to 3 companies around the world, the largest of which is the Korean Samsung Electronics. At the same time, the sector is now more disciplined and rational. And memory chips continue to be a critical component of computer processors used in a wide range of devices. Although Korea accounts for nearly three-quarters of global memory chip manufacturing, the United States continues to dominate the global semiconductor market with a market share of about 47%, thanks to its dominance in the equipment, intellectual design segments. and semiconductor companies that do not have their own foundries.

table3_capitalgroup

Strategic importance causes geopolitical friction

The fact that semiconductors have become a strategic imperative has raised the concern of the US, Chinese and European authorities, for different reasons.

TO USA It is concerned that even though its companies are world leaders in chip design, the country ceded its leadership in the manufacturing segment to Taiwan a few years ago, specifically to TSMC. Today, the US market share in chip manufacturing is 12%, up from 37% in 1990.

On the other hand, to Europe It is concerned about its lack of capacity to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, something that has become especially evident in the shortage problems that large German automakers have recently suffered.

Talking about China, its leaders want to reduce the country’s dependence on American semiconductors. In the face of current trade sanctions imposed by the United States, China has included semiconductors as a strategic necessity in its latest five-year plan. It will still take a while, but with all the money and resources the country is putting into it, it will end up developing some capacity, just as it has done in other sectors.

Semiconductor chips are already used in almost every industry and are practically the “brain” of most of the things we use, so their importance will only grow. At Capital Group, they will be on the lookout for the possibility that strategic imperatives driving public policies end up undermining the sector’s efficiency and capacity.