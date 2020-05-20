For astronomers they are a gift: strong gravitational lenses concentrate light from extremely distant objects and thus subject their image to a strong magnification, as if it were with a magnifying glass, although with a great alteration of its shape. The objects that cause this effect are usually galaxy clusters or large elliptical galaxies, whose gravitational force powerfully modifies spacetime. Light from an object well behind the lens will not follow a straight path; its trajectory will bend, so that there may be light rays that were not directed towards Earth that then converge on it. In the night sky, the object will appear highly distorted, like a bow or even a complete ring; Depending on the shape and arrangement of the objects that participate in the lens effect, it may also happen that several copies of the person suffering from it are seen.

Until now hundreds of strong gravitational lenses were known. Thanks to neural networks, many more could be known from now on, according to a team led by Xiaosheng Huang, from the University of San Francisco. These astrophysicists have created an artificial intelligence that searches for them in a pre-existing collection of images of galaxies. In this way they found 335 candidates for the cosmic magnifying glass, as reported in The Astrophysical Journal; In a prepublication that appeared in May, like that article, they present another 1014 new possible gravitational lenses.

The collection of images to which artificial intelligence was applied in the work of The Astrophyscal Journal is taken from the Legacy Survey with the Chamber of Dark Energy. The complete survey covers 9000 square degrees of the sky; each component image of that celestial portrait spans three square degrees and comprises numerous galaxies (the combination of this and other probes from the Legacy project covers a third of the sky). They cut out of those vast images parts centered on some elliptical galaxy. An artificial intelligence algorithm (a neural network of the so-called deep residuals) identified among these cuts which presented gravitational lens systems according to the discriminatory capacity that they developed during their training; The investigators had instructed him with 432 already known lenses and 9451 non-lens cases. The computation was commissioned by a supercomputer at the Lawrence National Laboratory in Berkeley, USA. Then a human inspection chose the most likely candidates. For some of the most promising, there were better images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope; in them the phenomenon of gravitational lens is verified with greater clarity.

The prepublished study also uses images from the other surveys in the Legacy project (which the Astrophysical Journal study also used, but to obtain images of already known nature with which to learn artificial intelligence). In addition, it has introduced improvements in the neural network. The two studies of Huang’s group are not the first to use artificial intelligence to discover gravitational lenses, but with the type of networks used in those previous traces, it was necessary to resort to simulated gravitational lens images in their training, since they were they needed many more examples to instruct the networks than those actually available; the artificial intelligence of Huang and his collaborators, on the other hand, is enough with the real images.

For Xiaosheng Huang’s group, it is only a foretaste of future work: in the coming years, new telescopes will come into operation that will give detailed panoramic views of the sky. The aim is to understand better the past of the cosmos and the effects of dark energy, which raises so many doubts. Artificial intelligence could serve to filter, among the images of billions of galaxies, those strongly enhanced by a gravitational lens.

Robert Gast

Reference: “Finding Strong Gravitational Lenses in the DESI DECam Legacy Survey”, by X. Huang et al. in The Astrophysical Journal, volume 894, number 1 (prepublication can be read, arXiv: 1906.00970 [astro-ph.GA]); “Discovering New Strong Gravitational Lenses in the DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys” by X. Huang et al., At arXiv: 2005.04730 [astro-ph.IM].